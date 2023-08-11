Meisterwurst German Schnitzel with Arugula Parmesan Cheese Salad and Rich Creamy Sauce

Preparation Time - 30 min

Step 1 - Arugula Parmesan Cheese Salad

Ingredients

• Fresh Arugula Leaves - 120gms

• Parmesan Cheese Shavings - 30 Gms

• Walnuts - 30 Gms

• Red Apple Thinly Sliced - 30gms

Preparation

• Add All the Ingredients Together Along With Little Olive Oil, Mix Well and Set Aside In the Fridge

Step 2 - Lemon Vinaigrette

Ingredients

• Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 1/4 Cup

• Lemon Zest - 1 Tsp

• Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice - 2 Tbsp

• Garlic Finely Chopped - 1 Tsp

• Salt - To Taste

• Pepper - To Taste

Preparation

Mix all the ingredients together until well combined

Step 3 - Rich and Creamy Garlic Sauce

Ingredients

• Garlic - 2 Cloves Finely Chopped

• Butter - 2 Tbsp

• Flour - 2 Tbsp

• Milk - 300ml

• Chopped Parsley - 1 Tbsp

• Salt - To Taste

• Pepper - To Taste

Preparation

• Add Butter In A Saucepan

• Once Melted, Add Garlic and Stir Well For About 30 Sec

• Add Flour and Mix It Well Without Any Lumps

• Once You Get a Smooth Consistency Add 2 Tbsp of Milk At A Time

• Slowly Add All the Milk and Bring It to a Boil In Slow Flame

• Once It Thickens Add Salt, Pepper and Chopped Parsley

• Switch off The Flame and Set Aside

Meisterwurst German Schnitzel

• Cook the German Schnitzel According To The Cooking Direction

Step - 4

Presentations

In A Nice Serving Plate Add the Schnitzel and Add the Rich and Creamy Garlic Sauce On Any One Of The Corner Side According To The Need

Add The Fresh And Healthy Arugula Salad On Another Side Of The Plate. Add Lemon Vinaigrette On Top Of the Salad Accordingly