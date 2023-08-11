Meisterwurst German Schnitzel with Arugula Parmesan Cheese Salad and Rich Creamy Sauce
Try out this crowd-pleaser recipe.
Preparation Time - 30 min
Step 1 - Arugula Parmesan Cheese Salad
Ingredients
• Fresh Arugula Leaves - 120gms
• Parmesan Cheese Shavings - 30 Gms
• Walnuts - 30 Gms
• Red Apple Thinly Sliced - 30gms
Preparation
• Add All the Ingredients Together Along With Little Olive Oil, Mix Well and Set Aside In the Fridge
Step 2 - Lemon Vinaigrette
Ingredients
• Extra Virgin Olive Oil - 1/4 Cup
• Lemon Zest - 1 Tsp
• Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice - 2 Tbsp
• Garlic Finely Chopped - 1 Tsp
• Salt - To Taste
• Pepper - To Taste
Preparation
Mix all the ingredients together until well combined
Step 3 - Rich and Creamy Garlic Sauce
Ingredients
• Garlic - 2 Cloves Finely Chopped
• Butter - 2 Tbsp
• Flour - 2 Tbsp
• Milk - 300ml
• Chopped Parsley - 1 Tbsp
• Salt - To Taste
• Pepper - To Taste
Preparation
• Add Butter In A Saucepan
• Once Melted, Add Garlic and Stir Well For About 30 Sec
• Add Flour and Mix It Well Without Any Lumps
• Once You Get a Smooth Consistency Add 2 Tbsp of Milk At A Time
• Slowly Add All the Milk and Bring It to a Boil In Slow Flame
• Once It Thickens Add Salt, Pepper and Chopped Parsley
• Switch off The Flame and Set Aside
Meisterwurst German Schnitzel
• Cook the German Schnitzel According To The Cooking Direction
Step - 4
Presentations
In A Nice Serving Plate Add the Schnitzel and Add the Rich and Creamy Garlic Sauce On Any One Of The Corner Side According To The Need
Add The Fresh And Healthy Arugula Salad On Another Side Of The Plate. Add Lemon Vinaigrette On Top Of the Salad Accordingly