Indulge in homemade ice cream with these scrumptious recipes

Ice cream's universal allure knows no age restrictions, as it continues to captivate taste buds young and old alike. If you've been yearning for a delightful frozen treat that you can create in the comfort of your own kitchen, look no further. We've gathered some of the finest homemade ice cream recipes that include various flavours from around the world. From the mesmerising world of Matcha to the luscious embrace of honey-infused delights, here are your guides to crafting delectable frozen confections.

Matcha Ice Cream

Ingredients:

- 400g Full-fat coconut milk

- 1 tbsp Corn flour

- 1 tbsp Matcha Powder

- 85g Castor sugar

- 2 tbsp Agave syrup or maple syrup

- 45ml Coconut cream

- Grated zest of 1 lime

Method:

1. Gently heat the coconut milk in a saucepan over low heat.

2. In a separate bowl, combine 4 tbsp of warm milk with corn flour and Matcha powder to create a smooth mixture.

3. Add sugar to the saucepan and stir until dissolved over low heat.

4. Bring the mixture to a boil, then stir in the corn flour and Matcha mixture.

5. Simmer and stir gently for 2-3 minutes until slightly thickened and creamy.

6. Remove from heat and mix in agave or maple syrup, coconut cream, and lime zest. Allow it to cool.

7. Transfer the mixture to an ice cream maker or container, cover, and freeze for 3-4 hours until slightly frozen around the edges.

8. Transfer to a food mixer or processor, blend to break up ice crystals, and achieve a slushy consistency.

9. Return to the container, cover, and freeze for several hours or overnight. For smoother ice cream, repeat the blending process a few hours later before freezing again.

10. Soften the ice cream slightly by removing it from the freezer 15-20 minutes before serving. Dust with Matcha powder before serving.

Matcha Affogato

Ingredients:

- 2 tsp Matcha Powder

- Chopped Nuts

- Vanilla Ice Cream

Method:

1. Whisk 2 tsp of Matcha with 25 ml of room temperature water.

2. Pour the Matcha onto a plate or bowl's base and sprinkle chopped nuts in the center.

3. Top with a scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream.

4. Garnish the ice cream with additional nuts.

Honey Dream Delight Ice Cream

Ingredients:

- 2 cups heavy cream

- 1 cup whole milk

- 3/4 cup honey

- 4 large egg yolks

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

- Pinch of salt

Method:

1. In a saucepan, combine heavy cream and whole milk over medium heat until steaming (avoid boiling).

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together honey, egg yolks, vanilla extract, and salt.

3. Slowly pour the hot cream mixture into the egg mixture while whisking.

4. Return the mixture to the saucepan, cook over low heat until it thickens and coats the back of a spoon.

5. Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

6. Churn in an ice cream maker until soft-serve consistency, then freeze until firm.

Honey Chocolate Ice Cream

Ingredients:

- 2 cups heavy cream

- 1 cup whole milk

- 3/4 cup granulated sugar

- 1/4 cup honey

- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

- 4 large egg yolks

- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

- 1/2 cup chocolate chips or chopped chocolate (optional)

Method:

1. Combine heavy cream, milk, sugar, honey, and cocoa powder in a saucepan and heat until steaming.

2. Whisk egg yolks and slowly pour in a cup of the hot mixture to temper.

3. Combine both mixtures, cook until thickened, then cool and refrigerate.

4. Churn in an ice cream maker, adding chocolate if desired, and freeze until firm.

With these enticing homemade ice cream recipes, you can savour the joy of crafting your frozen delights while embracing flavours from around the world. Whether you're a fan of the verdant allure of Matcha or the sweet embrace of honey, these recipes offer a delightful way to enjoy ice cream at any age.

