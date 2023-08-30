Whip up a meal for your sibling this Raksha Bandhan
Here are some sweet recipes curated by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef at The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa
Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to honour the ties between brothers and sisters and a gift of something sweet accompanies the ritual of tying a Rakhi. This year, instead of buying a box of mithai or chocolates, why don't you make a homemade treat for your brother to make him feel special? Here are some Sweet Recipes curated by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef at The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa.
Almond Rose Rabri with a dash of saffron
Ingredients
. Almonds, soaked in water overnight and skin removed 3/4 cup
. Evaporated milk - 400 gms (or whole milk - 1 ltr)
. Sugar 3 tbsp or as per taste
. Pistachio, chopped 2 tbsp
. Cardamom powder 1 tsp
. Khoya/dried milk 2 tbsp (optional)
. Dried rose petals for garnishing
. Rose water 2 tbsp
. Saffron strands 7-8
. Milk 1 tbsp
Method
. Heat a pan. Add evaporated milk to it and boil it. If, you are using whole milk, then cook till the milk is reduced to half
. Reduce the heat.
. Crush saffron strands in 1 tbsp milkand let it cook for 5 minutes over low heat.
. Now add almonds, khoya, and sugar to it.
. Mix well and cook for 3 minutes.
. Add pistachio, cardamom powder, and mix well. Cook for 2 minutes.
. Remove from heat, and add rose water to it. Mix well and let it cool slightly.
. Garnish with chopped pistachio and dried rose petals. Serve warm and enjoy!
Cheesy Blueberry Halwa
Ingredients:
. semolina (rava/suji)1 cup
. clarified butter (ghee) 3 tbsp
. desiccated coconut 1/2 cup
. milk 2 cups
. fresh mozzarella cheese1/4 cup
. sugar as per taste
. pureed blueberries 1 cup
. cashew nuts, chopped 8
. cardamom powder 1/2 tsp
Method:
. Heat clarified butter (ghee) in a pan. Add semolina to it, and roast on low heat till it turns golden brown.
. Now add desiccated coconut and sauté for 2 minutes.
. Add milk, and pureed blueberries. Let it cook for 5 minutes.
. Add crushed mozzarella cheese and mix well. Cook for 4 more minutes.
. Add sugar and cardamom powder. Stir continuously to prevent any lumps. Cook for 3-4 minutes or till milk evaporates
. Remove from heat. Garnish with cashew nuts, and desiccated coconut.
. Serve hot, Enjoy
Coconut Ladoo
Ingredients:
. condensed milk 1 tin (400g)
. coconut powder, desiccated 4 cups (350g)
. cardamom powder 1 tsp
Method:
. Take a mixing bowl. Add condensed milk, 300g coconut powder, and cardamom powder to it. Mix well to make a smooth mixture.
. Divide the mixture into 10-12 portions, and make tight balls out of them.
. Now roll each ball in coconut powder.
. Let the balls settle for 15 minutes.
. Instant coconut laddos are ready to be served. Enjoy the flavourful ladoos