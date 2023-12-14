Here’s how you make a cheesecake better and healthier

Pampering in the charm of winter desserts, allow us to introduce the exquisite and effortless creation: the No-Bake Lemon Yogurt Cheesecake. With just three simple steps, this dessert is a celestial delight, a perfect company for the winter days ahead. While the temptation to crown it with various berries is undeniable, the lemon and blueberries are a standout; however, feel free to experiment with blackberries, strawberries or raspberries for your personalised touch.

The journey to perfection in crafting this delicacy was no fleeting affair. It entailed a few iterations — the first too yielding, the second teetering on the brink of excessive lemony zest — until the triumphant creation emerged. As attested by our discerning taste, this rendition earned a resounding double thumbs-up, the hallmark of the dearest recipe.

Delving into the realm of healthier desserts, this classic cheesecake rendition resonates with winter’s essence. The addition of yoghurt lends a featherlight quality, a mindful gesture toward both taste buds and waistlines. Reducing the sugar content vis-à-vis the conventional cheesecake resulted in a sweetness deemed just right with the measured amount included here. Opt for honey (the liquid variant, not the creamy kind) or powdered sugar — it’s a matter of preference. For the gluten-conscious epicureans, rejoice in the liberty of transforming this dessert into a gluten-free marvel by embracing gluten-free graham crumbs.

The adornment of this cheesecake invites an artistic flourish. Adorning it with strawberry flowers harvested from my garden lent a picturesque appeal, though the charm of chamomile flowers is equally enchanting. While the floral embellishments are optional, their aesthetic appeal is undeniable — a delightful activity for the little ones. We revel in adorning merely half the cheesecake with fruits, though the option to blanket it entirely in a cascade of berries is inevitably adorable.

They’re the pearls of wisdom gleaned through experimentation. While both baking and freezing the crust suffice, the baked version exudes a superior essence. A handy tip: when compacting the graham crust, the flat bottom of a cup ensures a tight, uniform base — a much simpler feat than relying solely on nimble fingers.

And a pivotal piece of advice: the gelatin amalgamation must join the cream cheese yoghurt symphony at the very last moment to avert premature setting. For the ardent advocates of veganism, envision a vegan rendition with alternative dairy products — a canvas open to exploration.

For those yearning for more cheesecake adventures, consider the temptation of Tequila Lime Cheesecake Bars — a sensation worth savouring — or explore the realm of a vegan version, transforming Tequila Lime Bars into a full-fledged cheesecake. The saga continues with a nostalgic recollection of a vegan Strawberry Coconut Cheesecake created for a refreshing indulgence that still occupies my culinary daydreams — a compelling treat for the extended weekend ahead. Assume the aesthetic of ‘no-baking,’ and may these culinary ventures usher in blissful moments aplenty.