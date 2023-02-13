Home Food recipes

Surprise your loved one with a Poached Egg Tartine for breakfast

Executive chef of Cafe Calma, Chef Ashish Das, shares his recipe of a Poached Egg Tartine which will make for the perfect breakfast to sum up the love week. 

Dharitri Ganguly Published :  13th February 2023 11:00 PM   |   Published :   |  13th February 2023 11:00 PM
Poached Egg Tartine

Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, and what can be better than surprising your favourite person with a hearty breakfast and a hot cuppa. They will not only love it, but will also be an amazing, wholesome meal to start their day with a bang!

This is how you might choose to serve it
  • Ingredients
  • Slice of multigrain sourdough (toasted)
  • Smoked Atlantic Salmon
  • Homemade orange marmalade
  • Poach egg 
  • Hollandaise sauce

Method

  • To make the orange marmalade, mix orange zest, orange pieces and sugar in a saucepan.
  • Bring the mixture to a boil and let it simmer for 5-7 minutes. Switch off the flame and let it cool. 
  • Alongside, poach an egg. In a pan, boil water and vinegar mix (2:1) and reduce to simmer. Crack an egg in the simmering water.
  • Allow the egg to cook for 3-4 minutes with firm white and soft runny yolk. Remove eggs from the water and serve immediately.
  • And finally, to make the Hollandaise sauce, take egg yolks and a teaspoon of tarragon reduction in a bowl. Place the bowl on a double boiler and whisk the yolks by adding clarified butter till it emulsifies. Finish it off with a squeeze of lemon.

To assemble

  • Take a slice of multigrain sourdough and toast it lightly with butter.
  • Spread some of the orange marmalade on the slice.
  • Place smoked salmon on top of the marmalade.
  • Place poached egg on top of salmon.
  • Finish it off with hollandaise on the egg and garnish with microgreens.
