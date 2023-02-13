Surprise your loved one with a Poached Egg Tartine for breakfast
Executive chef of Cafe Calma, Chef Ashish Das, shares his recipe of a Poached Egg Tartine which will make for the perfect breakfast to sum up the love week.
Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, and what can be better than surprising your favourite person with a hearty breakfast and a hot cuppa. They will not only love it, but will also be an amazing, wholesome meal to start their day with a bang!
- Ingredients
- Slice of multigrain sourdough (toasted)
- Smoked Atlantic Salmon
- Homemade orange marmalade
- Poach egg
- Hollandaise sauce
Method
- To make the orange marmalade, mix orange zest, orange pieces and sugar in a saucepan.
- Bring the mixture to a boil and let it simmer for 5-7 minutes. Switch off the flame and let it cool.
- Alongside, poach an egg. In a pan, boil water and vinegar mix (2:1) and reduce to simmer. Crack an egg in the simmering water.
- Allow the egg to cook for 3-4 minutes with firm white and soft runny yolk. Remove eggs from the water and serve immediately.
- And finally, to make the Hollandaise sauce, take egg yolks and a teaspoon of tarragon reduction in a bowl. Place the bowl on a double boiler and whisk the yolks by adding clarified butter till it emulsifies. Finish it off with a squeeze of lemon.
To assemble
- Take a slice of multigrain sourdough and toast it lightly with butter.
- Spread some of the orange marmalade on the slice.
- Place smoked salmon on top of the marmalade.
- Place poached egg on top of salmon.
- Finish it off with hollandaise on the egg and garnish with microgreens.