Chef Ritabrata Biswas shares the recipe for French Wine Chicken to warm you up on a winter night

With the party season over and the winter digging its heels firmly in Kolkata, it's time to try some new dishes at home from the continental shores. And what about some easy French cuisine? City boy Ritabrata Biswas, executive chef of MQXT Social, has shared a very classic and easy-to-rustle recipe for French Wine Chicken to turn your dinner special.

French Wine Chicken

Ingredients:

50g unsalted butter | 200 gm chicken, with skin | 1 tsp Dijon mustard | Onions 100 gm | Thyme 4 gm | Celery 25 gm | 100 ml white wine | Leek 50 gm | 1/2 tsp castor sugar | 1 tsp lemon juice | 200 ml double cream | Asparagus 18 gm | Garlic single clove 4 pcs | Lemon Potato 80 gm | Button mushroom

Method

The oven should be preheated at 170°C.

In a large flameproof saucepan with a cover, melt half the butter. Cook dijon marinated chicken for 2 minutes on each side, or until both sides are equally browned. Take out and place aside.

Stirring periodically, sauté the thyme and garlic for 6 minutes or until the aroma comes out, add onion and cook for another two minutes. Add wine to the pan. Bake the chicken for 15 minutes.

Melt the remaining 25 gm of butter in a frypan over medium-high, golden fry the boiled potatoes, and mushroom, stirring regularly, for 2-4 minutes, or until it is golden.

Turn off the oven after removing the dish. Chicken should be moved to a baking sheet with a slotted spoon and put back in the oven to maintain warmth. Blanch asparagus and charr with blowtorch.