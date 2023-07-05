Your guide to quick fix Chocolate Recipes

Chocolate is the best stress-buster you can have to calm your senses. But the versatility of it lies in the fact that they can be moulded into various recipes with easy and no–fuss innovations. You can make a cool chocolate surprise for your family or amaze your date. Ahead of World Chocolate Day, celebrated on July 7, here are two quick recipes from Mars Wrigleys that you can try out easily.

Galaxy Fusions Smoky Chipotle Brownie Bites

Combine your love for sweet brownies and a spicy palate in this unique Smoky Chipotle Brownie Bites which brings together the best of two flavours.

Ingredients

· 1 box prepared fudge brownie batter

· 2 tablespoon Tabasco Sauce

· 1 ½ Galaxy Fusions chopped

Method

· Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit

· Add chipotle sauce to the prepared brownie batter

· Take a muffin pan and spray it with non-stick cooking spray or grease it according to your convenience

· Fill one-quarter of each muffin mould with infused batter

· Place chopped Galaxy Fusions in the centre of the batter and push it down

· Top the remaining muffin mould with batter

· Bake for 12- 14 minutes

· Remove from oven and let it cool down before taking a bite.

M&M’S Mini Sundaes

If you love crunchy and colourful M&M’s and absolutely adore ice creams, then this is the perfect mood-lifting recipe for you. A burst of sweet and chocolaty flavours, you don’t really need a Sunday to devour these Sundaes.

Ingredients

· 2 tablespoons M&M’s

· 1 scoop Vanilla Ice-cream/ice cream of your choice

· 1 tablespoon strawberry sauce

· 2 tablespoons whipped cream

· 1 maraschino cherry / cherry

Method

· Take a glass cup and place a scoop of vanilla ice cream or any ice cream of your choice

· Top the ice cream with strawberry sauce and whipped cream

· Add M&M’s and cherry on top of whipped cream and your ice cream sundae is ready!