Bake a Tiramisu Cake on World Cake Day

Eating a cake or even baking it needs no special occasion, but when it’s International Cake Day on July 20, then you must take your regular recipe a notch higher and feed your loved ones, and yourself, a delish slice. On this occasion, chef Vidisha Bathwal, founder of Paprika Gourmet shares a recipe on Tiramisu Cake. It’s just our favourite Tiramisu, reconstructed in the form of a cake.

Tiramisu Cake

Ingredients

6 large eggs

1 cup granulated white sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon cornstarch

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ cup strong brewed coffee, espresso

For Mascarpone frosting

4½ cups full-fat mascarpone, cold

2½ cups powdered sugar, sifted

½ cup strong brewed coffee – espresso, chilled

1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream, cold

Decoration, as preferred

Unsweetened cocoa powder

Whipped cream

Vidisha Bathwal's Tiramisu Cake

Method

Preheat the oven to 350°F/175°C. Line the bottom and the sides of three 8 inch (20cm) baking pans with parchment paper. Set aside.

Make the cake: In a large mixing bowl, using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whisk eggs on medium speed just until combined. Add sugar and whisk on medium-high speed for about 10-12 minutes until white pale, foamy and tripled in size.

With a wooden spoon, fold in flour, cornstarch baking powder carefully. Don’t overwork the batter, it will lose too much air. Divide in prepared baking pans and bake for 20-22 minutes.

Let it cool completely, then demould.

Make the mascarpone frosting: Whisk mascarpone on medium speed until creamy for about 2 minutes. Add powdered sugar and whisk until creamy and combined for another 1-2 minutes. Add coffee and whisk until well combined and creamy for about 2-3 minutes. Stir in heavy cream and whisk until fully combined and creamy for another 2-3 minutes.

Assemble the cake: Place the first cake layer on a cake board or cake stand. Brush with a third of the ½ cup coffee. Then spread ⅓ of the mascarpone cream with an offset spatula on top. Repeat one more time. Place the last cake layer on top and lightly frost the outside and the sides of the cake with the remaining frosting. Level the top and sides with the offset spatula. Chill for at least 4 hours in the fridge. Dust with cocoa powder.