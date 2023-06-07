Home Food recipes

Here's a quick fix recipe for Mango Sorbet

Because what's summer without mangoes?

Image Credits: Pexels

As the sun soars higher and higher, the only thing that has been keeping us from losing it is...mangoes! But mango-themed home-made mocktails and popsicles have started becoming a thing of the past. So, we present to you a easy-to-make recipe for mango sorbet.

Ingredients

  • Mango: 1 large, cut in chunks
  • Lime juice: 1-2 tsps
  • Honey: 1 tbsp
  • Mint leaves: for garnish


Method

  • Put the mango cubes in a ziplock bag and spread in a single layer. Freeze overnight.
  • Process the frozen cubes in a mixer grinder in small batches.
  • Grinding will take time. Add 1-2 tablespoons of water to aid in grinding. Move the chunks around in the jar with a spatula.
  • Taste, and add honey and lime juice. Grind till it is smooth.
  • Scoop it out in small bowls and garnish with mint leaves. Serve immediately.
  • Store the rest in a closed container and freeze. Defrost in the refrigerator for 20 minutes before serving.
