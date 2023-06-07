Here's a quick fix recipe for Mango Sorbet

As the sun soars higher and higher, the only thing that has been keeping us from losing it is...mangoes! But mango-themed home-made mocktails and popsicles have started becoming a thing of the past. So, we present to you a easy-to-make recipe for mango sorbet.

Ingredients

Mango: 1 large, cut in chunks

Lime juice: 1-2 tsps

Honey: 1 tbsp

Mint leaves: for garnish



Method