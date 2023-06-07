Here's a quick fix recipe for Mango Sorbet
Because what's summer without mangoes?
Sarika Gupta Published : 07th June 2023 05:50 PM | Published : | 07th June 2023 05:50 PM
As the sun soars higher and higher, the only thing that has been keeping us from losing it is...mangoes! But mango-themed home-made mocktails and popsicles have started becoming a thing of the past. So, we present to you a easy-to-make recipe for mango sorbet.
Ingredients
- Mango: 1 large, cut in chunks
- Lime juice: 1-2 tsps
- Honey: 1 tbsp
- Mint leaves: for garnish
Method
- Put the mango cubes in a ziplock bag and spread in a single layer. Freeze overnight.
- Process the frozen cubes in a mixer grinder in small batches.
- Grinding will take time. Add 1-2 tablespoons of water to aid in grinding. Move the chunks around in the jar with a spatula.
- Taste, and add honey and lime juice. Grind till it is smooth.
- Scoop it out in small bowls and garnish with mint leaves. Serve immediately.
- Store the rest in a closed container and freeze. Defrost in the refrigerator for 20 minutes before serving.