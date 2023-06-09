Chef Matteo Girelli shares two Italian recipes

Italian Chef Matteo Girelli was in town recently at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat to host an Italian food festival, highlighting the extensive Italian gustatory trail. The chef, who developed a knack for cooking, courtesy of his mother, honed his culinary skills further in his country and Nice. An expert in modern Italian cuisine, the chef likes Indian food and says, he is probably more familiar with flavours from the South. “I enjoy coconut and coconut milk-based dishes, and coconut chutney tops my list. Curry is also a favourite if it isn’t too spicy,” he adds. The chef shares two authentic Italian recipes, just as he would like to make them.

Fish fillet with pepper cream

Ingredients

Fish fillet (white) 80 gm | Red bell pepper 50 gm | Caper 10 gm | Olive oil 150 ml | Garlic (chopped) 2 cloves | Peeled tomato 50 gm | White wine 20 ml | Black olives 10 gm | Rosemary 2 gm | Cherry tomato 20 gm | Parsley | Salt to taste | Pepper to taste

Method

Take butter in a large, non-stick skillet and fry the fish for 3-4 minutes on each side, until cooked through.

Season the fish with salt and pepper, remove from the skillet, and set aside. In the same pan, add the remaining 1 tbsp of butter and onion and saute for 5 minutes.

Add the garlic, and chopped and pureed roasted peppers, then keep cooking for another 5 minutes.

Add the heavy cream and Parmesan cheese. Turn off the heat, stir, and taste if the sauce needs more salt.

Tiramisu

Ingredients

Egg yolk 6 | Egg white 4 | Sugar 7 soup spoon | Mascarpone 400 gm | Lady finger 1 packet | Coffee 20 gm | Cocoa powder 10 gm

Method

Whisk together egg yolks and sugar in a medium saucepan until well blended.

Whisk in milk and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture comes to a boil.

Boil gently for 1 minute, then remove from the heat and allow it to cool slightly.

Cover tightly and chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

Beat cream and vanilla in a medium bowl with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form.

Remove the egg yolk mixture from the refrigerator, and add mascarpone cheese and whisk until smooth.

Take coffee in a small bowl. Split ladyfingers in half lengthwise and drizzle with the coffee mixture. Arrange ½ of the soaked ladyfingers in the bottom of a dish.

Spread the mascarpone mixture over the ladyfingers, then spread the whipped cream over top. Repeat layers once more.

Sprinkle cocoa powder over top. Cover and refrigerate until set, 4 to 6 hours.