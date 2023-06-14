Rainbow Bagels: Celebrate Pride Month with a culinary delight that embodies inclusivity and diversity

Imagine waking up on a sunny Sunday morning, with the aroma of freshly baked bagels wafting through your kitchen. As you take your first bite, you're greeted with a soft, pillowy interior that's infused with vibrant colours. Each mouthful makes your taste buds dance with delight.

As you take a closer look at the rainbow hues, you can’t help but feel a sense of empowerment and acceptance. They serve as a reminder of the importance of love, equality, and unity. Whether you are enjoying them with your friends before heading out to join a local Pride walk or savouring them at home, these bagels are a celebration in themselves. So, go ahead and savour every bite of these delectable treats as you embrace the spirit of Pride and spread happiness one rainbow bagel at a time! Here’s an apt recipe to celebrate the same.

For the dough:

4 cups all-purpose flour

2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 1/2 cups warm water

Food colouring (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and purple)

For the water bath:

4 quarts water

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

For the toppings (optional):

Cream cheese

Sprinkles

Coloured sugar

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, yeast, sugar, and salt. Mix well.

Gradually add the warm water to the dry ingredients, stirring continuously until a dough forms.

Divide the dough into six equal portions and place each portion in a separate bowl.

Add a few drops of food colouring to each bowl, using a different colour for each bowl. Knead the dough in each bowl until the colour is evenly distributed and the dough is smooth.

Once the dough is coloured, place each portion back into the large mixing bowl and cover it with a damp cloth. Allow the dough to rise in a warm place for about 1 hour, or until it doubles in size.

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Punch down the risen dough and divide it into six equal portions again. Take one portion of dough and roll it into a long rope shape, about 1 inch thick.

Take another portion of dough in a different colour and roll it into a long rope shape as well. Place it next to the first rope and gently twist the two ropes together. Repeat this process with the remaining portions of dough until you have a rainbow-coloured dough rope.

Form the rainbow dough rope into a circle, pressing the ends together to seal. Place the bagel onto the prepared baking sheet.

Repeat steps 7-9 with the remaining dough portions until you have six rainbow bagels on the baking sheet.

In a large pot, bring the water, sugar, and vegetable oil to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium.

Carefully lower the bagels, one or two at a time, into the boiling water. Cook each bagel for about 30 seconds on each side, then remove with a slotted spoon and place them back on the baking sheet.

If desired, sprinkle the bagels with coloured sugar or add sprinkles on top.

Bake the bagels in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.

Allow the bagels to cool before slicing and serving. Spread cream cheese on the bagels, if desired.

