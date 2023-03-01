Matcha Thandai: A refreshing beverage to serve your guests this Holi

One of the few festivals where you don't have to worry about what to wear and just soak in the fun, Holi, is right around the corner. The festival brings the perfect opportunity to host your friends for a day filled with colour and loads of water balloons.

That being said, if you do plan to host a Holi bash this year and are prepping the menu, we might have a beverage suggestion for you to get the party started. As you may know, Thandai is a traditional beverage served on Holi that can instantly make you feel refreshed and energised.

This time around, however, you can give this cherished festive beverage a healthier twist with Tencha, a self-care brand that focuses on providing nourishing and rejuvenating Matcha products. The brand is offering a special ingredient that you can add to your Thandai to fight fatigue and boost energy.

Ingredients:

Thandai mix

1 L Milk

20 ml Water

2.5 teaspoon Culinary Grade Matcha

Preparation

Add 2.5 teaspoons of Culinary Grade Matcha in hot water and whisk until a smooth paste is formed

Take your Thandai mix and add milk and Culinary Grade Matcha paste to the same. Refrigerate the beverage for about 30 minutes

Add garnish of choice such as rose petals, pistachio slivers and saffron and serve cold

The Culinary Grade Matcha is priced at INR 595/- for 50g