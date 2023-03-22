ITC Chef Manisha Bhasin shares healthy and wholesome recipes for festive Ugadi meal

Marked on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra, Ugadi is an auspicious festival, especially in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. It welcomes new beginnings and gives families a reason to get together and gorge on traditional Indian delicacies.

Chef Manisha Bhasin, Corporate Executive Chef of ITC Limited, this time around, gave these dishes healthier twists and shared recipes that stay true to the traditional taste but do not add on the carb intake.

Option 1: Foxtail Millet (Kangani) Paniyaram

What you need:

For the Foxtail Millet Batter

Foxtail Millet: 1 cup

Split white urad Dal: 1 ½ cups

Fenugreek seeds: 1tsp

For the tempering

Onion: 1 (chopped)

Capsicum deseeded: 3 tbsp (chopped)

Chana Dal (Bengal gram): 1 tsp

Urad Dal: 1 tsp

Mustard Seeds: 1 tsp

Ginger: 1 tsp (chopped)

Green chili: 2 tsp (chopped)

Curry leaves: 2 sprigs

Coriander leaves: 2 sprigs

Sesame oil: 3 tbsp

Salt: To taste

Method:

Wash and soak the millets and urad dal separately along with fenugreek seeds in two separate bowls for at least 8 hours

Drain the excess water from both the soaked millets and urad dal

Blend urad dal and fenugreek seeds along with just enough water to make a thick and smooth batter

Grind the foxtail millet similarly and keep it aside

Add this to the urad dal batter, add 2 teaspoons of salt and stir well to combine

Ferment the batter for 5 to 6 hours or overnight

Once the batter is fermented, gently stir so as to not release the air pockets

For the Tempering

Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, let it splutter and add Bengal gram, urad dal and fry

Add sauteed onion, capsicum, ginger, curry leaves, green chilli, and coriander to the batter and stir well

Heat the paniyaram pan and grease it with oil. Pour the batter into the paniyaram mould, cover with a lid and cook for 2 min.

Flip it over and pour 1 tbsp of oil around the paniyaram again cook for 2 minutes.

Cut off the heat, and transfer to a serving plate. Serve hot with coconut chutney.

Option 2: Mysore Bonda with Sorghum Flour and Coconut (Jowar and Coconut Flour Dumplings)

What you need:

Whole urad dal: ½ Cup

Green chili: 1

Rice flour: ¼ Cup

Coconut flour: 1 tbsp

Sorghum flour: ¼ Cup

Whole black pepper: 1 tsp

Thinly sliced coconut bits: 1 tbsp

Asafetida: 1/4 tsp

Curry leaves: 1 Tsp

Coriander leaves: 1 Tsp (chopped)

Salt to taste

Refined oil (for frying): 2 cups

Method:

Wash and soak urad dal for 30-40 minutes

Drain the water completely and grind it to a smooth paste adding a little water. Add green chilli and salt while grinding

Take the ground dal in a bowl, and add sorghum, coconut, rice flour, whole black pepper, coconut bits, asafetida, curry leaves, and coriander leaves. Mix well

Heat oil in a wok and on a medium flame. Keep a bowl of water ready. Wet your fingers in the water, take a little batter, shape it into a ball, and gently drop it into the oil. Use your thumb to gently push the ball-shaped batter into the oil

Fry until golden brown

Remove it in a colander covered with a kitchen towel to drain off excess oil

