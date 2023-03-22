ITC Chef Manisha Bhasin shares healthy and wholesome recipes for festive Ugadi meal
On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, host your family and treat them with delectable Indian dishes
Marked on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra, Ugadi is an auspicious festival, especially in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. It welcomes new beginnings and gives families a reason to get together and gorge on traditional Indian delicacies.
Chef Manisha Bhasin, Corporate Executive Chef of ITC Limited, this time around, gave these dishes healthier twists and shared recipes that stay true to the traditional taste but do not add on the carb intake.
Option 1: Foxtail Millet (Kangani) Paniyaram
What you need:
For the Foxtail Millet Batter
- Foxtail Millet: 1 cup
- Split white urad Dal: 1 ½ cups
- Fenugreek seeds: 1tsp
For the tempering
- Onion: 1 (chopped)
- Capsicum deseeded: 3 tbsp (chopped)
- Chana Dal (Bengal gram): 1 tsp
- Urad Dal: 1 tsp
- Mustard Seeds: 1 tsp
- Ginger: 1 tsp (chopped)
- Green chili: 2 tsp (chopped)
- Curry leaves: 2 sprigs
- Coriander leaves: 2 sprigs
- Sesame oil: 3 tbsp
- Salt: To taste
Method:
- Wash and soak the millets and urad dal separately along with fenugreek seeds in two separate bowls for at least 8 hours
- Drain the excess water from both the soaked millets and urad dal
- Blend urad dal and fenugreek seeds along with just enough water to make a thick and smooth batter
- Grind the foxtail millet similarly and keep it aside
- Add this to the urad dal batter, add 2 teaspoons of salt and stir well to combine
- Ferment the batter for 5 to 6 hours or overnight
- Once the batter is fermented, gently stir so as to not release the air pockets
For the Tempering
- Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds, let it splutter and add Bengal gram, urad dal and fry
- Add sauteed onion, capsicum, ginger, curry leaves, green chilli, and coriander to the batter and stir well
- Heat the paniyaram pan and grease it with oil. Pour the batter into the paniyaram mould, cover with a lid and cook for 2 min.
- Flip it over and pour 1 tbsp of oil around the paniyaram again cook for 2 minutes.
- Cut off the heat, and transfer to a serving plate. Serve hot with coconut chutney.
Option 2: Mysore Bonda with Sorghum Flour and Coconut (Jowar and Coconut Flour Dumplings)
What you need:
- Whole urad dal: ½ Cup
- Green chili: 1
- Rice flour: ¼ Cup
- Coconut flour: 1 tbsp
- Sorghum flour: ¼ Cup
- Whole black pepper: 1 tsp
- Thinly sliced coconut bits: 1 tbsp
- Asafetida: 1/4 tsp
- Curry leaves: 1 Tsp
- Coriander leaves: 1 Tsp (chopped)
- Salt to taste
- Refined oil (for frying): 2 cups
Method:
- Wash and soak urad dal for 30-40 minutes
- Drain the water completely and grind it to a smooth paste adding a little water. Add green chilli and salt while grinding
- Take the ground dal in a bowl, and add sorghum, coconut, rice flour, whole black pepper, coconut bits, asafetida, curry leaves, and coriander leaves. Mix well
- Heat oil in a wok and on a medium flame. Keep a bowl of water ready. Wet your fingers in the water, take a little batter, shape it into a ball, and gently drop it into the oil. Use your thumb to gently push the ball-shaped batter into the oil
- Fry until golden brown
- Remove it in a colander covered with a kitchen towel to drain off excess oil
Tell us which one of these recipes did you enjoy the most @indulgexpress Twitter
Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @muskankhullar03