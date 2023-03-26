Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's sugar-free waffles will not let you sabotage your diet even on Sunday

Sundays are for lazing around and watching animated movies to clear up the tear ducts before Monday blues kick in. And while watching these comfort movies, it is also important to gorge on some comfort food.

Don’t get us wrong, when we at Indulge say ‘comfort food’, we do not mean mozzarella-loaded pizzas and buttery popcorn. We swear by healthy dishes that satiate the Sunday hunger pangs, impresses the taste buds and hardly add to the carbs intake.

Also Read: Sanjeev Kapoor shares food for thought on how to turn uncertainty into opportunity

This time, for a healthy breakfast recipe, we sat with renowned Chef Sanjeev Kapoor who has been serving Indian households with his delectable homemade recipes for as long as one can remember. The Khana Khazana fame suggested the recipe for sugar-free oats-based waffles with stewed pineapple to amp up Sunday morning breakfast scenes.

Preparation Time: 10-15 minutes

Cooking Time: 10-15 minutes

Cuisine: Fusion

What you need:

½ cup oats

2 cups chopped fresh pineapple

¾ cup refined flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

23 measures Sugar-Free Green

½ inch cinnamon stick

4 tbsp melted butter + for greasing

1¼ cups buttermilk

½ tsp vanilla extract

Fresh mint sprig for garnish

Method

Mix refined flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl. Add oats to this mix along with melted butter, buttermilk, and vanilla extract, remaining with sugar-free green or any other sweetener of choice to form a smooth batter. Heat your waffle maker and grease it using butter. Pour the prepared batter and let it cook for about 6-8 minutes. While the waffles are cooking until golden brown, prepare stewed pineapples. Heat a nonstick pan. Add pineapple, 10 measures Sugar-Free green or sweetener of choice with ¼ cup of water and cinnamon. Mix well. Transfer waffles to a plate and top up with stewed pineapple. You can garnish with mint sprig and serve.

Mail: muskankhullar@newindianexpress.com

Twitter: @muskankhullar03