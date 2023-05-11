Five quick cocktail recipes to beat the heat

World Cocktail Day is just around the corner and what better way to celebrate than with some delicious and easy to make cocktails? Whether youre a professional mixologist or a home bartender, these cocktail recipes are sure to impress your guests and make for an unforgettable experience!

Mango Basil Lemonade

A simple and fresh recipe uniting Hennessy Very Special with the exotic flavour combination of mango and basil.

Ingredients:

40 ml Hennessy Very Special

30 ml fresh lemon juice

15 ml mango puree

15 ml simple syrup

1 top with soda

Method:

Shake all liquid except club soda in a cocktail shaker

Strain into a Collins glass with fresh ice.

Top with club soda and garnish with a basil leaf and a lemon wheel.

French 75

The combination of Hennessy Very Special and champagne always co-exists tastefully. Learn how to make this time-tested recipe with Hennessy master mixologist, Jordan Bushell.

Ingredients:

40 ml Hennessy Hennessy Very Special

15 ml simple syrup

25 ml fresh lemon juice

1 top with sparkling wine or champagne

1 lemon Twist

Method:

Build directly into a flute glass

Top with champagne and garnish with a lemon twist.

A Long Night in Madrid

A slightly roasted spicy note comes through with a dry slightly sweet finish. No need to be in Madrid to enjoy this drink.

Ingredients:

40 ml Hennessy Very Special

25 ml Madeira

8 ml grade A maple syrup

4 dashes angostura bitters

1 egg white

1 coco nib shavings, or dark chocolate

Method:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake without ice to activate egg white.

Then add ice and shake to chill.

Strain into a Coupe or Martini glass and shave cocoa nibs or dark chocolate over the top.

Chandon State of Mind

A fruity and perfumed mix of Chandon Brut, Lychee, Ginger, and Orange Blossom inspired by the warm summers of China

Ingredients:

Chandon Brut 150ml

Lychee juice 30ml

Ginger syrup 7ml

Lime juice 5ml

Orange blossom water spray

Orange peel twist for garnish

Fresh basil for garnish

Edible flower for garnish

Method:

Chill over ice, lychee, ginger, lime and orange blossom.

Pour ingredients into a Chandon Copa glass filled with ice and top up with bubbling Chandon Brut.

La Favourite

Ingredients:

110ml Benedictine

15ml lemon juice

15ml honey syrup

75ml moet and Chandon Rose Imperial

Method:

Add the first three ingredients into a cocktail shaker.

Shake with cubed ice and strain into a champagne flute and top with Champagne