Chef Oishik Neogy from Roboto, Goa, shares two recipes for summer
These recipes are easy-to-make and light on your tummy.
The scorching heat of summer shouldn’t stop you from trying tasty appetizers. Here are two amazing recipes from the kitchens of Roboto, Goa ,which you can easily make and enjoy during the summer season. Explore your culinary skills at home, with these recipes.
Hiyashi Chuka
Chilled ramen topped with summer vegetables, tofu, miso sauce and crispy nori makes it a perfect dish to savour during summers. Tossed in soy tare, rayu and sesame seed and topped with smoked cherry tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms, cucumber tossed in gochugaru, carrot in fermented bean sauce, silken tofu and miso sauce, it’s flavours will leave a lasting impression on your taste buds.
Ingredients
120 gm ramen noodles
20 ml rayu
20 ml shoyu tare
10 gm sesame seeds
5 gm pickled ginger
15 gm smoked cherry tomatoes
50 gm seasonal vegetables
10 gm shiitake mushrooms
3 slices pickled English cucumber
1 tablespoon miso-honey sauce
80 gm silken tofu
10 gm chopped scallions
1 nori sheet
Method
Cook the noodles and vegetables as per your convenience and cool them off in an ice bath for 5 mins.
Next, take a chilled bowl and toss the strained noodles with pickled ginger, tare , rayu and sesame seeds.
Arrange the toppings (like vegetables, shiitake, cherry tomatoes, pickled cucumber, tofu) on top of the noodle bed.
Add the miso honey sauce on top of the silken tofu.
Lastly, add crispy shredded nori. Serve the chilled Hiyashi Chuka to everyone.
Señor Miyagi
A flavoursome drink to quench your thirst, during summers will always be loved.
Ingredients
50ml orange infused Tequila blanco
15ml yuzu-kosho cordial
15ml lime juice
Garnish with Togarashi spice
Method
Combine all the ingredients and shake it well in a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
Then transfer it to Nick & Nora glass.
Lastly, garnish the outer side of the glass with a brush of Togarashi.