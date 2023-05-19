Chef Oishik Neogy from Roboto, Goa, shares two recipes for summer

The scorching heat of summer shouldn’t stop you from trying tasty appetizers. Here are two amazing recipes from the kitchens of Roboto, Goa ,which you can easily make and enjoy during the summer season. Explore your culinary skills at home, with these recipes.

Hiyashi Chuka

Chilled ramen topped with summer vegetables, tofu, miso sauce and crispy nori makes it a perfect dish to savour during summers. Tossed in soy tare, rayu and sesame seed and topped with smoked cherry tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms, cucumber tossed in gochugaru, carrot in fermented bean sauce, silken tofu and miso sauce, it’s flavours will leave a lasting impression on your taste buds.

Ingredients

120 gm ramen noodles

20 ml rayu

20 ml shoyu tare

10 gm sesame seeds

5 gm pickled ginger

15 gm smoked cherry tomatoes

50 gm seasonal vegetables

10 gm shiitake mushrooms

3 slices pickled English cucumber

1 tablespoon miso-honey sauce

80 gm silken tofu

10 gm chopped scallions

1 nori sheet

Method

Cook the noodles and vegetables as per your convenience and cool them off in an ice bath for 5 mins.

Next, take a chilled bowl and toss the strained noodles with pickled ginger, tare , rayu and sesame seeds.

Arrange the toppings (like vegetables, shiitake, cherry tomatoes, pickled cucumber, tofu) on top of the noodle bed.

Add the miso honey sauce on top of the silken tofu.

Lastly, add crispy shredded nori. Serve the chilled Hiyashi Chuka to everyone.

Señor Miyagi

A flavoursome drink to quench your thirst, during summers will always be loved.

Ingredients

50ml orange infused Tequila blanco

15ml yuzu-kosho cordial

15ml lime juice

Garnish with Togarashi spice

Method

Combine all the ingredients and shake it well in a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

Then transfer it to Nick & Nora glass.

Lastly, garnish the outer side of the glass with a brush of Togarashi.