Here's how you can make Mediterranean fish and rice dish Sayadieh the Indian way

For those who love their rice and fish, Sayadieh, a mouthwatering dish from Syrian and Lebanese cuisine, is a must try. It offers a burst of flavours combining cumin, aromatic spices, and crispy fried onions with variations including caraway, cinnamon, cumin, and coriander, often used in Arab cuisines. Originally a simple meal enjoyed by fishermen along the Lebanese and Syrian coast, Sayadieh has become popular across the Middle East and for its irresistible taste. Now, bringing the dish to the Indian kitchen, Executive Sous Chef Fulvio Ventura from JW Marriott, Aerocity, tells us about the recipe of this Mediterranean dish that counts as a main course. The Italian chef masters in preserving time-honored recipes and traditions and has previously worked at Michelin-starred Bistrot 64 in Rome and at several dines in the Middle East before coming to India and experimenting with global and fusion flavours. Here’s a look at his recipe for a hearty meal:

Ingredients

500g white fish fillets (such as cod, haddock or tilapia)

2 onions, thinly sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups of long-grain white rice

4 cups of water

1 tablespoon of cumin

1 teaspoon of coriander

1 teaspoon of turmeric

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/4 cup of olive oil

1/4 cup of pine nuts, toasted

1/4 cup of raisins, soaked in hot water

Method

In a generously sized pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions and garlic, sautéing them until they become tender and translucent. Next, introduce the captivating combination of spices —cumin, coriander, turmeric, paprika, and cinnamon — into the pot, stirring them for a minute until their enticing aroma fills the air. Now, it's time to add the long-grain white rice, ensuring that each grain is thoroughly coated with the flavorful spice mixture. Pour in four cups of water and bring the mixture to a boil. Lower the heat to a gentle simmer and let the rice cook for approximately 20 minutes, or until the water is fully absorbed and the rice attains a delightful tenderness. While the rice is undergoing its magical transformation, season the fish fillets with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat a tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat. Place the fish fillets in the skillet and let them cook for 2-3 minutes on each side until they achieve a delectable golden-brown hue and reach a state of succulent perfection. Once the rice is cooked to perfection, arrange the cooked fish fillets atop the bed of fragrant rice. Embellish this culinary masterpiece with a sprinkling of toasted pine nuts and drained raisins, adding an extra touch of richness and texture. To allow the flavors to meld harmoniously, cover the pot with a tightly fitting lid and let the dish rest for 5-10 minutes, creating a symphony of taste sensations.Serve this tantalising creation piping hot, accompanied by zesty lemon wedges and, if desired, a side of vibrant salad or vegetables. Get ready to savor each blissful bite of this exquisite Sayadieh!



