Try out these easy-to-make festive recipes

Feasting on sweet dishes is a must during the festivities. Whether you are celebrating Durga puja and want to make something new, or Navratri, these two easy to make dessert recipes will be the best ways to complete your festive meals. Pastry chef at The Deltin, Daman, chef Jaybir Negi, shares two festive recipes with Indulge readers.

Papaya Halwa

Ingredients

1 papaya medium-sized and semi-ripe, approx. (4.5 cups of chopped papaya or 3.5 to 4 cups of grated papaya)

2 to 3 tablespoons sunflower oil or any neutral oil, can add ghee instead

4 to 5 tablespoons sugar – or as required as per the sweetness of the papaya

2 to 3 green cardamoms powdered or ½ teaspoon green cardamom powder

2 tablespoons almond powder/milk powder/coconut powder/evaporated milk solids (khoya or mawa) (Around 15 almonds can be grounded to get about 2 tablespoons of almond powder)

12 to 15 halved cashews or as required.

Method

Chopping papaya

Rinse the papaya and slice them.

Remove the seeds and the pith from the top. Peel the slices.

Then chop the papaya slices, finely. You could also grate the papaya if its semi-ripe.

Making Papaya Halwa

Heat oil or ghee in a kadai or pan. Add the finely chopped papaya.

Stir and cook on a low flame for about 14 to 15 minutes.

Keep on stirring on occasions while cooking the papaya.

The fruit will release its juices, change colour and lose its opacity.

At this point, add sugar and then stir to combine. Continue to cook for further 18 to 20 minutes on a low heat.

By now the oil will begin to separate.

Add ground almonds and stir.

Cook for 5 to 6 minutes more till the whole papaya halwa has gotten together and become one whole.

Add cashews and cook for 1 to 2 minutes more.

Serve papaya halwa hot or warm. You can also refrigerate and serve the halwa as a cold dessert.

Shakarkandi Ka Halwa

Ingredients

2 sweet potatoes (shakarkandi), medium to large

4 tablespoons sugar or as required, depends on the sweetness of the sweet potatoes

7 to 8 tablespoon oil (any neutral oil), can add ghee instead

3 to 4 green cardamoms crushed or powdered or ½ teaspoon green cardamom powder

12 to 15 strands of saffron – optional

10 to 12 cashews

Instructions

Boil the sweet potatoes first adding water as needed in a pot on the stovetop or in a pressure cooker or the Instant Pot.

Drain the water and set aside the cooked sweet potatoes to become warm. The sweet potatoes should be fork tender and softened well after cooking.

When the sweet potatoes become warm, peel and mash them with a potato masher.

Heat oil or ghee in a heavy kadai (wok) or pan.

First fry the cashews.

Remove when they become golden and keep aside.

In the same oil, add the mashed sweet potatoes.

Stir well and sauté for 3 to 4 minutes on medium-low to medium heat.

Add sugar. Mix and sauté for 4 to 5 minutes on medium-low to medium heat.

Now add cardamom powder and stir to mix.

Add saffron and mix again.

Keep on stirring and cooking the halwa till the oil or ghee starts to leave the sides of halwa. This will take approx. 10 to 12 minutes on a medium-low to medium heat.

Lastly, add the fried cashew nuts and stir again.

Serve sweet potato halwa hot, warm or cold.