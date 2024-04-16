Day of the Mushroom 2024: Elevate your regular meal with these two chef-approved recipes

Forget arguing over pizza toppings or the correct way to make mac and cheese – the one thing that brings us all together is the mighty mushroom! It's the culinary chameleon, the meat-textured marvel, the fun-guy that's been gracing plates since the days of French chefs who introduced it to the culinary world in the 19th century.
With over 14,000 species, mushrooms can be sautéed, stewed, stuffed or even blended into a creamy sauce. And, what better day to celebrate our favourite ingredient than the Day of the Mushroom? We've got two chef-approved recipes that let you explore the delicious diversity of the kingdom of ‘shrooms from the comfort of your own kitchen!
Grab your equipment and sharpen your knives as Chef Syamal Raju Annamneedi, Corporate Chef, Ironhill India, helps you serve up a world-class dish with his legendary Mushroom Ontario recipe.
Ingredients:
Mushroom slices: 150 gm
Oil: 10 ml
Chopped garlic: 2 gm
Chopped onion: 2 gm
Salt: 1 gm
Pepper: 1 gm
Chili flakes: 3 gm
White sauce: 60 gm
Mozzarella cheese: 20 gm
Parmesan cheese: 10 gm
Garlic bread: 4 nos
Method:
· Take a pan and bring oil to heat.
· Next, add chopped garlic and onion and sauté for about 30 seconds.
· Add mushroom slices and sauté for another 2 minutes.
· Then add salt, pepper, chilli flakes and white sauce.
· Cook for 2 minutes before arranging on the plate.
· Finally, add grated cheese and serve with garlic bread.
With a touch of Italian goodness, this mushroom risotto recipe by Diptayan Sarkar, Sous Chef, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, transforms a simple meal into a culinary masterpiece.
Ingredients:
Chicken stock (use vegetable stock for vegetarian option): 5 to 6 cups
Butter: 2 tablespoons
Mushrooms (such as shiitake, chanterelle or oyster), cleaned, trimmed, and cut into 1/2 to 1-inch pieces: 2 cups
Minced shallot or yellow onion: 1/3 cup
Risotto rice: 1 3/4 cups
Brandy, vermouth, or dry white wine: 2/3 cup
Freshly grated Parmesan cheese: 1/3 cup
Chopped fresh thyme leaves: 1 teaspoon
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper: To taste
Fresh parsley or chives, chopped: 2 tablespoons
Method:
· Heat 5 to 6 cups of chicken or vegetable stock in a saucepan until simmering.
· Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a wide saucepan.
· Add 2 cups of chopped mushrooms and 1/3 cup minced shallot or onion.
· Sauté until mushrooms are tender.
· Stir in 1 3/4 cups of risotto rice.
· Then, pour in 2/3 cup of brandy, vermouth or dry white wine.
· Boil until it reduces by half.
· Add simmering stock, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring continuously.
· Continue until all stock is used and rice is cooked.
· Stir in 1/3 cup of freshly grated Parmesan cheese and 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves.
· Season with salt and pepper to taste.
· Lastly, garnish with chopped fresh parsley or chives.
(Written by Subhashini Ramaswamy)