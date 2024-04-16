Day of the Mushroom 2024: Elevate your regular meal with these two chef-approved recipes

Forget arguing over pizza toppings or the correct way to make mac and cheese – the one thing that brings us all together is the mighty mushroom! It's the culinary chameleon, the meat-textured marvel, the fun-guy that's been gracing plates since the days of French chefs who introduced it to the culinary world in the 19th century.

With over 14,000 species, mushrooms can be sautéed, stewed, stuffed or even blended into a creamy sauce. And, what better day to celebrate our favourite ingredient than the Day of the Mushroom? We've got two chef-approved recipes that let you explore the delicious diversity of the kingdom of ‘shrooms from the comfort of your own kitchen!