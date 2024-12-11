Chef Rohit Ghai shares a Christmas special recipe

Christmas always means celebration with family and close friends. And celebrations at home always entails impressing your guests with some great food and unique dishes. Instead of the usual suspects like apple pudding or custard, this year try something unique when it comes to desserts to floor your guests.
Elevate your festivities with Date Pecan Cinnamon Pudding, a recipe by Chef Rohit Ghai served at Aangan, Shangri-La Muscat. This Christmas or New Year showstopper brings together the warmth of dates and spice of cinnamon, with a cool twist to it. This is not only a healthy dessert option but also easy to cook and yummy.
Dates Pecan Pudding with Cinnamon Kulfi
Pudding Ingredients: Butter 500 gm |Sugar 400 gm | Eggs 10 |Date Puree 350 gm |Flour 320 gm |Baking Powder 7 gm |Baking Soda 5 gm | Cinnamon Powder 30 gm
Method
· Cream the butter and sugar on medium speed.
· Add eggs gradually 1 at a time until the mixture is fluffy.
· Add the dry ingredients. Lastly add the date puree.
· Pour mixture in a lined 2MM pan and bake at 160°C and steam for 35 minutes.
Accompaniments for the dessert
Caramel Sauce Ingredients: Castor Sugar 700 gm |Double Cream 750 gm |Butter 250 gm| Salt 8 gm
Method
· Caramelize the sugar until it is amber colour.
· Add the cream mix well and add the butter.
· Add salt and blend everything together for a smooth texture.
Cinnamon Kulfi Ingredients
Whole milk 2L | Single cream 2L | Trimoline 400 gm | Pro- crema 400 gm
Method
· Mix all the ingredients in a saucepan and bring it to a boil.
· Add Cinnamon Powder and place in a Paco Jet container in the freezer for 12 hours.
· Once set in the container, use the paco jet to make ice cream, set in the mould and freeze.
Plating
Pudding, pistachio powder, date cigar, caramel sauce, sorrel leaves, viola flowers