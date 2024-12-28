Recipes

Back in time: Celebrate December with a classic Anglo-Indian crepe recipe

This will be an easy recipe to make even for those who are not much into cooking
Chicken pantheras (L); Rukma Dakshy
Soaking in the winter festivities, snacking and spending days and evenings full of mirth are what December weekends are made for, especially when we are just four days away from wrapping up the year. Culinary expert and food columnist Rukma Dakshy shares an easy-to-make snack recipe that pairs well with a glass of mulled wine and slices of plum cake- Chicken Pantheras, a popular Anglo-Indian version of a chicken snack, which is essentially a stuffed crepe that is crumbed and fried.

Ingredients

For the crepes

  • Maida: 3/4th cup

  • Egg: 1

  • Milk: 1/2 cup

  • Refined oil: 2 tsp

  • Salt: 1/2 tsp

  • Pepper: 1 tsp

    For the filling

  • Minced chicken: 200 gm

  • Chopped onion: 1 big

  • Chopped garlic: 1 tbsp

  • Chopped green chilli: 1 tsp

  • Chopped coriander leaves: 2 tbsp

  • Refined oil: 4 tbsp

  • Garam masala powder: 1/2 tsp

  • Turmeric powder: 1 pinch

  • Red chilli powder: 1/4th tsp

  • Salt: As required

To fry the pantheras

  • Refined oil: As required

  • Beaten egg: 2

  • Bread crumbs: 1 cup

  • Salt: As required

Method

  • Take all the ingredients of the crepes in a bowl and mix well to a smooth thick batter. If too thick, feel free to add some water. Keep aside.

  • Heat oil in a pan and add onion and garlic to it. Cook until transparent.

  • Next, add the chicken, salt, turmeric and red chilli powder and cook it for a while until the colour changes.

  • Now, add green chilli, coriander leaves and garam masala and cook until well mixed. The filling is ready.

  • Add salt to the beaten egg and keep aside.

  • Brush some oil on a non-stick pan. Spread a ladle full of batter and make a thin crepe. Put some filling and fold two sides of the crepe and roll it over. Repeat this with all.

  • Dip each roll in egg batter and coat with breadcrumbs. Deep fry till golden.

  • Serve hot with your favourite dip.

Rukma Dakshy

