Back in time: Celebrate December with a classic Anglo-Indian crepe recipe

Soaking in the winter festivities, snacking and spending days and evenings full of mirth are what December weekends are made for, especially when we are just four days away from wrapping up the year. Culinary expert and food columnist Rukma Dakshy shares an easy-to-make snack recipe that pairs well with a glass of mulled wine and slices of plum cake- Chicken Pantheras, a popular Anglo-Indian version of a chicken snack, which is essentially a stuffed crepe that is crumbed and fried.

Ingredients

For the crepes

Maida: 3/4th cup

Egg: 1

Milk: 1/2 cup

Refined oil: 2 tsp

Salt: 1/2 tsp

Pepper: 1 tsp For the filling

Minced chicken: 200 gm

Chopped onion: 1 big

Chopped garlic: 1 tbsp

Chopped green chilli: 1 tsp

Chopped coriander leaves: 2 tbsp

Refined oil: 4 tbsp

Garam masala powder: 1/2 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1 pinch

Red chilli powder: 1/4th tsp

Salt: As required

To fry the pantheras

Refined oil: As required

Beaten egg: 2

Bread crumbs: 1 cup

Salt: As required

Method