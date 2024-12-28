Back in time: Celebrate December with a classic Anglo-Indian crepe recipe

Soaking in the winter festivities, snacking and spending days and evenings full of mirth are what December weekends are made for, especially when we are just four days away from wrapping up the year. Culinary expert and food columnist Rukma Dakshy shares an easy-to-make snack recipe that pairs well with a glass of mulled wine and slices of plum cake- Chicken Pantheras, a popular Anglo-Indian version of a chicken snack, which is essentially a stuffed crepe that is crumbed and fried.
Ingredients
For the crepes
Maida: 3/4th cup
Egg: 1
Milk: 1/2 cup
Refined oil: 2 tsp
Salt: 1/2 tsp
Pepper: 1 tsp
For the filling
Minced chicken: 200 gm
Chopped onion: 1 big
Chopped garlic: 1 tbsp
Chopped green chilli: 1 tsp
Chopped coriander leaves: 2 tbsp
Refined oil: 4 tbsp
Garam masala powder: 1/2 tsp
Turmeric powder: 1 pinch
Red chilli powder: 1/4th tsp
Salt: As required
To fry the pantheras
Refined oil: As required
Beaten egg: 2
Bread crumbs: 1 cup
Salt: As required
Method
Take all the ingredients of the crepes in a bowl and mix well to a smooth thick batter. If too thick, feel free to add some water. Keep aside.
Heat oil in a pan and add onion and garlic to it. Cook until transparent.
Next, add the chicken, salt, turmeric and red chilli powder and cook it for a while until the colour changes.
Now, add green chilli, coriander leaves and garam masala and cook until well mixed. The filling is ready.
Add salt to the beaten egg and keep aside.
Brush some oil on a non-stick pan. Spread a ladle full of batter and make a thin crepe. Put some filling and fold two sides of the crepe and roll it over. Repeat this with all.
Dip each roll in egg batter and coat with breadcrumbs. Deep fry till golden.
Serve hot with your favourite dip.