Melon Mania: 5 refreshing watermelon-based recipes you can try at home this summer

Besides being a sweet fruit that can be relished any time of the day, the oblong-shaped watermelon is also a political tool. The ‘Watermelon Riot’ in 1856 is a good example. In the 19th century, the United States was involved with the Isthmus of Panama, as it was the most convenient area in Central America for easy transoceanic transit. On April 15, 1856, a train carrying 1,000 California-bound passengers arrived in Panama City. Here, on account of low tide, passengers could not board the steamship John L Stephens and continue onward. Some of the passengers got down to explore the La Cienaga region.