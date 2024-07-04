World Chocolate Day 2024: Here's a quick-fix recipe for Eggless Chocolate Mousse by chef Sarab Kapoor

What's World Chocolate Day without indulging in decadent chocolate creations with your loved ones? Whether you're hosting a chocolate-themed gathering or simply treating yourself, we've got the perfect recipe to elevate your celebration. Dive into the rich world of chocolate with a signature recipe by the famous celebrity chef Sarab Kapoor.

Ingredients:

300 gms chocolate chips

1/2 tbsp golden syrup

¼ cup water or orange juice

1 cup fresh cream

Mandarin orange segments to garnish

Method:

- Melt chocolate with golden syrup and orange juice on a double boiler or hot water.

- Set it aside

- Whip cream and fold in the melted chocolate

- Chill and serve

- Garnish with Mandarin orange segments

(Written by Tisha)