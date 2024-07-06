Celebrate World Chocolate Day with these deliciously sweet recipes

Ingredients

Method:

To begin making the Ragi (Finger Millet) Chocolate Brownie Recipe, preheat oven to 180 C.

Take a sauce pan and melt butter in really low heat. Wait till it melts, but ensure it doesn't boil. Add sieved cocoa powder to the butter. Stir it into a nice, gooey consistency. Add vanilla essence and take it off the heat.

Add the brown sugar and stir well till the sugar has slightly melted.

Sieve the flours and baking powder and add to the mixture. Combine well.

Whisk the eggs well using a mixer and add it to the mixture. Stir in walnuts and mix well. Add a couple of milk for smoother texture and consistency.

Pop the ragi brownie into the oven in a greased baking tin and bake for about 25 minutes. Once baked completed and when a tester inserted in the centre comes out clean, remove from the oven and allow it cool completely and cut into squares to serve.