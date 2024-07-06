Celebrate World Chocolate Day with these deliciously sweet recipes

This World Chocolate Day, which is celebrated annually on July 7, indulge in the ultimate chocolate experience this Chocolate Day with exquisite recipes crafted by Anant Bansode, the esteemed Cluster Pastry Chef at Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai.
Ingredients:
Biscoff biscuit crumb – 200 Gm
Fresh cream – 200 Gm
Dark chocolate – 25 Gm
Biscoff spread – 50 Gm
Whipping cream – 10 Gm
Soft butter – 20 Gm
Method:
Take chopped chocolate in a bowl.
Add cream 200ml into the bowl and whisk well to combine. Transfer the mixture back to the saucepan and cook over medium-heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture is thick.
Slowly pour the warm mixture over the chopped chocolate. Stir until the chocolate is smooth and melted, then whisk until smooth Cover it and refrigerate until cold.
Once the chocolate mixture is chilled, beat the remaining of the whipping cream with until stiff peaks form.
Fold the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture, mixing softly but thoroughly, until evenly combined.
Fill out chocolate mousse in the piping bag
Make biscoff biscuit crumb with adding butter keep aside
Take desire transparent glass place crumb in the bottom, pipe out biscoff spread ,then pipe dark chocolate mousse and keep in fridge .
Once chill pour chocolate sauce on top, serve with the garnish.
Ingredients
Cocoa powder – 20 gm
Brown sugar (Demerara sugar) – 240 gm
Ragi flour (millets) -120 gm
Whole wheat -120 gm
Butter (unsalted), softened – 200 gm
Whole eggs - 2 No’s
Vanilla extract – Drop
Salt - 2 gm
Baking powder -14 gm
Chopped walnuts to taste
Method:
To begin making the Ragi (Finger Millet) Chocolate Brownie Recipe, preheat oven to 180 C.
Take a sauce pan and melt butter in really low heat. Wait till it melts, but ensure it doesn't boil. Add sieved cocoa powder to the butter. Stir it into a nice, gooey consistency. Add vanilla essence and take it off the heat.
Add the brown sugar and stir well till the sugar has slightly melted.
Sieve the flours and baking powder and add to the mixture. Combine well.
Whisk the eggs well using a mixer and add it to the mixture. Stir in walnuts and mix well. Add a couple of milk for smoother texture and consistency.
Pop the ragi brownie into the oven in a greased baking tin and bake for about 25 minutes. Once baked completed and when a tester inserted in the centre comes out clean, remove from the oven and allow it cool completely and cut into squares to serve.
Store the Ragi (Finger Millet) Chocolate Brownie an air-tight container in the refrigerator up to 3-4 days and serve as desired.
For Mousse
Dark Chocolate – 200 gm
Fresh Cream – 200 gm
Castor Sugar – 25 gm
Whipping Cream – 50 gm
Coffee powder – 10 gm
Orange zest – 1 gm
Egg yolk – 2 no’s
Method:
Place the chopped chocolate in a large bowl.
In a large-bowl, using a handheld electric mixer, beat the egg yolks and granulated sugar on medium-high speed until the mixture is thick, smooth and deeply yellow. Set aside.
In a medium saucepan over medium-heat, warm the cream just until it comes to a simmer. Remove the pan from heat and slowly whisk half of the hot cream into the egg yolk/sugar mixture, whisking constantly and adding it very gradually, to temper the mixture.
Slowly add another half cup of cream (100 ml) into the bowl and whisk well to combine. Transfer the mixture back to the saucepan and cook over medium-heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture is thick enough to easily coat the back of a spoon, about 5 minutes (do not bring the mixture to a boil).
Slowly pour the warm mixture over the chopped chocolate. Stir until the chocolate is smooth and melted, then whisk in the vanilla, coffee powder and orange zest. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until cold, about 1 to 2 hours.
Once the chocolate mixture is chilled, beat the remaining of the whipping cream with until stiff peaks form.
Gently fold the whipped cream into the chocolate mixture, mixing softly but thoroughly, until evenly combined.
Spoon the mousse into dessert Savrine Mold, top with coffee glaze and chocolate garnish and serve.