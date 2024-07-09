Brown Beauties

Chocolate trifle with caramelised apple By Priya Kolassery

For custard

Milk: 1 cup, Sugar: 1 tbsp

Egg yolks: 3

Cocoa powder: 1 tbsp

Vanilla essence 1 tsp

For berry filling

Blueberry / blackBerry / blackcurrant

Hot water: 3 tbsp

Sugar: 1 tsp

For caramelised apple

Apple: 1, Sugar : 2 tbsp

Butter - 1/4 tsp

Method: In a bowl, add the yolk of three eggs, sugar and vanilla essence. Mix well. Heat the milk in a pan. From this, take half a cup of milk and add to the egg mixture, mix continuously. Add some cocoa powder to the remaining mix and stir well. Pour it into the egg mixture. Now, keep aside this to cool down.

For the berry filling

Soak the berries in a lukewarm water for 15 minutes. Add 1 tsp sugar and cook it on low flame. Keep it aside.

For caramelised apple

Peel the skin of the apple and chop them into fine cube pieces. To a pan, melt two tablespoons of sugar until it turns brown. Then add butter to it. Put the chopped apple pieces to it and mix well. Keep it aside and let it cool down for a while.

How to set the trifle

To a tall glass, add the berry mix, then chocolate custard and on top add the caramelised apples.