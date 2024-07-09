Brown Beauties

Eva’s healthy bakes, founder By Jeemol Koruth Verghese
Millet chia choco bowl with yoghurt & fruits
Ingredients
Ragi flakes - 1/4 cup
Chia seed - 2 tbsp
Milk - 100 ml
Date paste - 3 tbsp
Honey - as per taste
Yoghurt - 1 cup
Cocoa powder - 1/2 tsp
Method: To a bowl, add ragi flakes, chia seeds, date paste, yoghurt, honey and cocoa powder paste (for the paste add some milk to the cocoa powder). Mix everything, and make sure to add milk in small quantities in between. Let it set for 30 minutes at room temperature or overnight in the refrigerator for better flavour. Add more milk if you want to adjust the consistency. Garnish with chocolate chips, your choice of fruits and nuts.
No-Bake Chocolate Tart By Sheeba La Fleur
Ingredients
Digestive biscuit: 15 pieces
Butter: 6 tbsp (Melted)
Butter (Soften): 4 tbsp
Dark Chocolate
(Semi sweet): 300 gm
Heavy cream: 1 cup
Brown sugar: 3 tbsp
Salt: 1 pinch
Vanilla essence : 1 tsp
Whipped Cream
(For topping): 1 tbsp
Method: Take 15 pieces of digestive biscuits and crush them in a chopper. Add 6 tbsp of melted butter and mix them well for a fine crumbly crust. Pour these crumbles into the 9-inch bottom tart pan and gently press down for an even tart crust. Refrigerate the tart crust for 20 minutes for the set.
Take the 300 grams of semi-sweet dark chocolate and cut them into fine pieces. Now for double boiling, in a deep pot, boil some water. In a large glass bowl, add the chopped chocolate and place the bowl on top of the boiling water to melt the chocolate. Add 1 cup of heavy cream to the bowl. Add 3 tbsps of brown sugar, 4 tbsps of soft butter, a pinch of salt, 1 tsp vanilla essence and crushed chocolate in the heavy cream. Stir well to completely melt the chocolate. Pour the chocolate filling into the cold tart crust. Refrigerate the tart overnight or until set. Add whipped cream and sprinkle ground coffee or chocolate before serving.
Chocolate trifle with caramelised apple By Priya Kolassery
For custard
Milk: 1 cup, Sugar: 1 tbsp
Egg yolks: 3
Cocoa powder: 1 tbsp
Vanilla essence 1 tsp
For berry filling
Blueberry / blackBerry / blackcurrant
Hot water: 3 tbsp
Sugar: 1 tsp
For caramelised apple
Apple: 1, Sugar : 2 tbsp
Butter - 1/4 tsp
Method: In a bowl, add the yolk of three eggs, sugar and vanilla essence. Mix well. Heat the milk in a pan. From this, take half a cup of milk and add to the egg mixture, mix continuously. Add some cocoa powder to the remaining mix and stir well. Pour it into the egg mixture. Now, keep aside this to cool down.
For the berry filling
Soak the berries in a lukewarm water for 15 minutes. Add 1 tsp sugar and cook it on low flame. Keep it aside.
For caramelised apple
Peel the skin of the apple and chop them into fine cube pieces. To a pan, melt two tablespoons of sugar until it turns brown. Then add butter to it. Put the chopped apple pieces to it and mix well. Keep it aside and let it cool down for a while.
How to set the trifle
To a tall glass, add the berry mix, then chocolate custard and on top add the caramelised apples.