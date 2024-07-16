A taste of history: Tacos al Pastor with a weeknight twist

Tacos al pastor – a symphony of flavors with a surprising past! This Mexican dish boasts Levantine roots, tracing back to 19th century Lebanese immigrants who brought their iconic vertical spits for roasting lamb shawarma. But with lamb in short supply, resourceful cooks turned to pork. And instead of fluffy flatbread, they embraced the humble corn tortilla. Generations later, sweet pineapple and fiery chilies were added, creating the unforgettable taste we know today.
This recipe by Christopher Kimball brings this flavourful fiesta to your weeknight table. We swap the traditional trompo (spinning spit) for a more manageable approach. Tender pork tenderloin takes center stage, marinated in a vibrant blend of pineapple, brown sugar, garlic, chipotles in adobo sauce, cumin, and ancho powder. A quick broil delivers a touch of char and a perfectly cooked, barely pink center.
Tacos Al Pastor
Start to finish: 1 hour
Servings: 4
1 medium pineapple, peeled
¼ cup grapeseed or other neutral oil, plus more for the baking sheet and pineapple
¼ cup packed dark brown sugar
8 medium garlic cloves, peeled
4 chipotle chilies in adobo, plus 1 tablespoon adobo sauce
4 teaspoons ground cumin
4 teaspoons ancho chili powder
Kosher salt and ground black pepper
2 tablespoons lime juice, divided, plus lime wedges, to serve
1¼-pound pork tenderloin, trimmed of silver skin and halved lengthwise
⅓ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro, chopped
8 corn tortillas, warmed
Finely chopped white onion, to serve
Method:
Slice the pineapple into seven ½-inch-thick rounds. Quarter two rounds, trimming and discarding the core. In a food processor, puree the quartered pineapple slices, oil, brown sugar, garlic, chipotles and adobo, cumin, ancho powder and 2 teaspoons salt until smooth, about 1 minute.
Pour ½ cup into a baking dish; pour the rest into a medium bowl and stir in 1 tablespoon of the lime juice. Set both aside.
Place the tenderloin halves between 2 large sheets of plastic wrap. Using a meat mallet, pound the pork to an even ½-inch thickness. Season both sides of each piece with salt and pepper, place in the baking dish and turn to coat with the puree. Let marinate at room temperature for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat the broiler with a rack about 4 inches from the element. Line a broiler-safe rimmed baking sheet with extra-wide foil and mist with cooking spray.
Arrange the 5 remaining pineapple slices in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Brush the slices with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper, then broil until charred in spots, 7 to 10 minutes.
Transfer the pineapple to a cutting board and set aside; reserve the baking sheet.
Transfer the tenderloin halves to the same baking sheet and broil until charred in spots and the center reaches 140°F or is just barely pink when cut, 7 to 10 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes.
While the pork rests, chop the pineapple into rough ½-inch cubes, discarding the core. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in the cilantro and the remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice, then taste and season with salt and pepper.
Cut the pork crosswise into thin slices on the diagonal. Transfer to a medium bowl, then stir in any accumulated pork juices along with 3 tablespoons of the reserved pineapple puree.
Serve the pork, chopped pineapple and remaining pineapple puree with the tortillas, chopped onion and lime wedges.