A taste of history: Tacos al Pastor with a weeknight twist

Tacos al pastor – a symphony of flavors with a surprising past! This Mexican dish boasts Levantine roots, tracing back to 19th century Lebanese immigrants who brought their iconic vertical spits for roasting lamb shawarma. But with lamb in short supply, resourceful cooks turned to pork. And instead of fluffy flatbread, they embraced the humble corn tortilla. Generations later, sweet pineapple and fiery chilies were added, creating the unforgettable taste we know today.

This recipe by Christopher Kimball brings this flavourful fiesta to your weeknight table. We swap the traditional trompo (spinning spit) for a more manageable approach. Tender pork tenderloin takes center stage, marinated in a vibrant blend of pineapple, brown sugar, garlic, chipotles in adobo sauce, cumin, and ancho powder. A quick broil delivers a touch of char and a perfectly cooked, barely pink center.