Beat the heat this summer with these homemade ice cream recipes

Ingredients:

● 1 cup Whipping cream

● 1 cup Condensed Milk

● 1 cup Nungu / Ice Apple

● 3 Tbsp Milk

Method:

● Take 1 cup of whipping cream in a bowl and whip until it gets thick.

● Add condensed milk to the mixture and stir it well.

● Take half a cup of ice apple in a blender, add milk to it and make a puree.

● Add this puree and chopped ice apples to the cream.

● Now, Pour this mixture into a freezer-safe container and freeze until it's set.

Treat yourselves to a Scoop of Pure bliss frozen delight!

Story by Viksha A