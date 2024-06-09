Beat the heat this summer with these homemade ice cream recipes

This summer, ditch the store-bought tubs and embrace the sunshine in a bowl with homemade tropical ice cream! Every bite bursts with the pure joy of sun-ripened fruits, making it a delicious and refreshing way to celebrate the season. Whether you enjoy it as a decadent dessert or a cool afternoon snack, homemade ice cream is a fantastic way to bring the abundance of summer right into your kitchen. Get ready to whip up these easy-to-make recipes in no time!
Mango ice cream
Forget summer being incomplete without mangoes, what about summer without homemade mango ice cream? This delightful frozen treat elevates the king of summer fruits to a whole new level. It's the perfect marriage of creamy richness and sweet, tropical mango flavour. Get ready to transform your kitchen into a mango ice cream haven - here's how to make it yourself!
Ingredients:
● 1 cup of milk
● 3 cup whipping cream
● 1 cup mango - pureed
● 1 cup mango - chopped fine
● 1 Tbsp custard powder
● 1 Tbsp vanilla essence
● 360gm (1 cup) sugar
Method:
First, mix the custard powder in ¼ cup of milk and keep aside.
Heat the rest of the milk and add sugar to it. Let the sugar dissolve and the mixture come to a boil.
When the milk boils, add the custard mixture slowly to it, stirring constantly and bring it to a boil again. Simmer for half a minute and remove from the stove. Let the mixture cool at room temperature.
Add 1 cup of mango puree and chopped mango pieces, 3 cups of cream and vanilla essence. Mix it well and transfer the mixture to an airtight container.
Freeze the mixture until it's set, take it out and whip it with a hand beater or electric beater. Then place it back into the freezer.
Close the lid tightly, as this may avoid the formation of ice crystals in the ice cream, continue the process 1 more time and defrost it.
Your delicious frozen mango delight is ready to be served!
Nungu (Ice Apple) ice cream
Ice apple ice cream is a delectable frozen dessert that captures the unique flavours of the tropical fruit. Nungu or ice apple is a translucent, jelly-like fruit of the Palmyra palm tree, known for its refreshing taste and cooling properties. Create a mouth-watering frozen Nungu delight with this easy recipe.
Ingredients:
● 1 cup Whipping cream
● 1 cup Condensed Milk
● 1 cup Nungu / Ice Apple
● 3 Tbsp Milk
Method:
● Take 1 cup of whipping cream in a bowl and whip until it gets thick.
● Add condensed milk to the mixture and stir it well.
● Take half a cup of ice apple in a blender, add milk to it and make a puree.
● Add this puree and chopped ice apples to the cream.
● Now, Pour this mixture into a freezer-safe container and freeze until it's set.
Treat yourselves to a Scoop of Pure bliss frozen delight!
Story by Viksha A