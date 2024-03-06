Beat the heat this summer with these recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Summer has finally made its way back, and while the scorching heat and the sweaty days are definitely not our cup of tea, food can be a great breather to save us. To make it all the better, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has some delicious summer snacks coming right to your rescue. Here are recipes for summer snacks by the popular chef. Happy Summers!
Star Fruit Popsicles
Who said summers cannot bring you the perfect break that you need? Take a break with the Star Fruit Popsicle to beat the heat.
Ingredients
8 -10 star fruits
Black salt to taste
¾ tsp roasted cumin powder
½ tsp chaat masala
8-10 fresh mint leaves + as required
1½ tbsps Sugar-Free Green powder
Method
1. Slice star fruits. Transfer to a blender jar. Add 1 cup water and grind to a fine puree.
2. Strain the ground mixture through a fine sieve.
3. Add 1 cup water, black salt, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, mint leaves, Sugar
Free Green Powder and mix well.
4. Add a few mints leaves into individual popsicle moulds and pour the prepared mixture.
Close the lids and freeze for 6-8 hours.
5. Demould and serve chilled.
Preparation Time: 6-8 hours
Cooking Time: 0 minutes
Serves: 4
Amount of the Sugar: 52 grams
Amount of Sugar-Free Green Powder: 14.1grams
Tip: You can replace water with soda in this recipe.
Thinking of the Summer Vacations when the refreshing lemonade was the fix to everything? Dive into the nostalgia with the Pineapple Shikanji.
Pineapple Shikanji
Ingredients
2 cups chopped pineapple
1 tbsp Sugar-Free Green Powder
3-4 lemons, halved
4 pinches of salt
4 pinches of chaat masala
4 pinches of black salt
4 pinches of roasted cumin powder
Fresh mint leaves as required
Ice cubes as required
Drinking soda as required
Method
1. Put chopped pineapple in a blender jar, add Sugar-Free Green powder, and blend into a fine paste. Strain the mixture into a jar.
2. To make one portion, squeeze the juice of 1 lemon into a serving glass.
3.Add a pinch of salt, a pinch of chaat masala, a pinch of black salt, a pinch of roasted cumin powder, and pour a portion of the pineapple mixture, tear a few mint leaves, and add into the glass.
4. Add ice cubes and top up with drinking soda. Serve immediately.
Preparation time: 10-15 minutes
Cooking time: 0 minutes
Cuisine: Fusion
Serves: 4
Amount of the Sugar: 104 grams
Amount of Sugar-Free Green Powder: 9.4 grams
Tip: You can smoke/ grill the pineapple pieces and use.
Bon Appetite!