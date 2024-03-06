Beat the heat this summer with these recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Recipes

Summer has finally made its way back, and while the scorching heat and the sweaty days are definitely not our cup of tea, food can be a great breather to save us. To make it all the better, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has some delicious summer snacks coming right to your rescue. Here are recipes for summer snacks by the popular chef. Happy Summers!

Star Fruit Popsicles

Who said summers cannot bring you the perfect break that you need? Take a break with the Star Fruit Popsicle to beat the heat.

Ingredients

8 -10 star fruits

Black salt to taste

¾ tsp roasted cumin powder

½ tsp chaat masala

8-10 fresh mint leaves + as required

1½ tbsps Sugar-Free Green powder

Method

1. Slice star fruits. Transfer to a blender jar. Add 1 cup water and grind to a fine puree.

2. Strain the ground mixture through a fine sieve.

3. Add 1 cup water, black salt, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, mint leaves, Sugar

Free Green Powder and mix well.

4. Add a few mints leaves into individual popsicle moulds and pour the prepared mixture.

Close the lids and freeze for 6-8 hours.

5. Demould and serve chilled.

Preparation Time: 6-8 hours

Cooking Time: 0 minutes

Serves: 4

Amount of the Sugar: 52 grams

Amount of Sugar-Free Green Powder: 14.1grams

Tip: You can replace water with soda in this recipe.

Thinking of the Summer Vacations when the refreshing lemonade was the fix to everything? Dive into the nostalgia with the Pineapple Shikanji.

Pineapple Shikanji

Ingredients

2 cups chopped pineapple

1 tbsp Sugar-Free Green Powder

3-4 lemons, halved

4 pinches of salt

4 pinches of chaat masala

4 pinches of black salt

4 pinches of roasted cumin powder

Fresh mint leaves as required

Ice cubes as required

Drinking soda as required

Method

1. Put chopped pineapple in a blender jar, add Sugar-Free Green powder, and blend into a fine paste. Strain the mixture into a jar.

2. To make one portion, squeeze the juice of 1 lemon into a serving glass.

3.Add a pinch of salt, a pinch of chaat masala, a pinch of black salt, a pinch of roasted cumin powder, and pour a portion of the pineapple mixture, tear a few mint leaves, and add into the glass.

4. Add ice cubes and top up with drinking soda. Serve immediately.

Preparation time: 10-15 minutes

Cooking time: 0 minutes

Cuisine: Fusion

Serves: 4

Amount of the Sugar: 104 grams

Amount of Sugar-Free Green Powder: 9.4 grams

Tip: You can smoke/ grill the pineapple pieces and use.

Bon Appetite!

