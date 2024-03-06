Beat the heat this summer with these recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Summer has finally made its way back, and while the scorching heat and the sweaty days are definitely not our cup of tea, food can be a great breather to save us. To make it all the better, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has some delicious summer snacks coming right to your rescue. Here are recipes for summer snacks by the popular chef. Happy Summers!

Star Fruit Popsicles

Who said summers cannot bring you the perfect break that you need? Take a break with the Star Fruit Popsicle to beat the heat.

Ingredients

8 -10 star fruits

Black salt to taste

¾ tsp roasted cumin powder

½ tsp chaat masala

8-10 fresh mint leaves + as required

1½ tbsps Sugar-Free Green powder

Method

1. Slice star fruits. Transfer to a blender jar. Add 1 cup water and grind to a fine puree.

2. Strain the ground mixture through a fine sieve.

3. Add 1 cup water, black salt, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, mint leaves, Sugar

Free Green Powder and mix well.

4. Add a few mints leaves into individual popsicle moulds and pour the prepared mixture.

Close the lids and freeze for 6-8 hours.

5. Demould and serve chilled.

Preparation Time: 6-8 hours

Cooking Time: 0 minutes

Serves: 4

Amount of the Sugar: 52 grams

Amount of Sugar-Free Green Powder: 14.1grams

Tip: You can replace water with soda in this recipe.