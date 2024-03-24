Serve this fusion dessert to your guests this Holi

Ingredients

For the carrot halwa filling

2 cups grated carrots

1 cup milk

1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

2 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter)

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

A handful of chopped nuts (such as almonds, cashews, and pistachios)

Raisins (optional)

For the samosa pastry

2 cups all-purpose flour

4 tablespoons ghee or oil

A pinch of salt

Water, as needed

Oil for deep frying

Method

Prepare the carrot halwa filling

Heat ghee in a pan and add the grated carrots.

Sauté the carrots for a few minutes until they become soft.

Add milk and cook the carrots on medium heat until the milk evaporates and the carrots are cooked.

Add sugar, cardamom powder, chopped nuts, and raisins (if using). Mix well and cook until the mixture thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

Remove from heat and let the carrot halwa filling cool down.

Prepare the samosa pastry

In a mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, ghee or oil, and salt.

Gradually add water and knead the mixture into a smooth dough. Cover the dough and let it rest for about 30 minutes.

Assemble the samosas

Divide the dough into small balls and roll each ball into a thin circle.

Cut the circle in half to form two semi-circles.

Take one semi-circle and fold it into a cone shape, sealing the edges with a little water.

Fill the cone with the prepared carrot halwa filling and seal the open edge using water to form a triangular samosa shape.

Repeat the process with the remaining dough and filling.

Fry the samosas

Heat oil in a deep frying pan or kadhai over medium heat.

Once the oil is hot, carefully drop a few samosas into the oil and fry them until they turn golden brown and crispy.

Remove the fried samosas using a slotted spoon and drain them on paper towels to remove excess oil.

Repeat the frying process with the remaining samosas.

Serve

Allow the carrot halwa samosas to cool slightly before serving.

Serve them warm as is or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for an extra treat.