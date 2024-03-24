Sorbets & coolers to enjoy this Holi

Nannari Sharbat

Ingredients

For nannari syrup

100 grams nannari powder

5 cups water

1 cup sugar

3 to 4 tablespoons nannari syrup

1 glass water

Lemon juice as required

Ice cubes as required

Preparing nannari syrup

Firstly, take 5 cups of water in a pan and add 100 grams of nannari powder.

Mix very well with a spoon or wired whisk. Cover and soak for 2 to 3 hours.

Then add 1 cup sugar in the same pan.

Keep the pan on the stove top and cook on a low flame. Stir so that all the sugar dissolves.

Cook for about 20 to 30 minutes till the syrup reduces by ⅓ and you get a half or one string consistency in it. Cook on a low to medium flame and use a large pan for cooking the syrup.

Let the solution cool completely.

Then filter the solution in another pan using a fine sieve or muslin.

Pour the solution in a clean bottle and then refrigerate. This recipe gives about 1 litre of nannari syrup.

To prepare nannari sharbat

Take 3 to 4 tablespoons of nannari syrup in a glass.

Squeeze some lemon juice. You can add about ½ to 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.

Pour water and mix well.

Add some ice cubes and serve nannari sharbat. If using cold water, then you can skip ice cubes.