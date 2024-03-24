Sorbets & coolers to enjoy this Holi

The tempereature is soaring, even when it is soaring! And after a day out frolicking with colours in the sun, one needs lots of cool drinks to hydrate themselves. Here's a list of easy, go-to recipes to make this Holi as shared by chef Dheeraj Mathur, cluster executive chef, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi, Delhi NCR.
Mango Mint Sorbet
Ingredients
2 large ripe mango peeled and cubed
2 tablespoon lemon Juice
½ cup sugar
8-10 mint leaves
Method
Chop the mango and put them in the freezer till they are frozen hard. Put them in a blender, and add lemon juice, mint, and sugar. Grind them till they are pureed, they should be thick and creamy like ice cream in consistency.
Transfer them to a freezer-safe bowl and freeze for one hour.
Scoop and serve the frozen dessert.
Nannari Sharbat
Ingredients
For nannari syrup
100 grams nannari powder
5 cups water
1 cup sugar
3 to 4 tablespoons nannari syrup
1 glass water
Lemon juice as required
Ice cubes as required
Preparing nannari syrup
Firstly, take 5 cups of water in a pan and add 100 grams of nannari powder.
Mix very well with a spoon or wired whisk. Cover and soak for 2 to 3 hours.
Then add 1 cup sugar in the same pan.
Keep the pan on the stove top and cook on a low flame. Stir so that all the sugar dissolves.
Cook for about 20 to 30 minutes till the syrup reduces by ⅓ and you get a half or one string consistency in it. Cook on a low to medium flame and use a large pan for cooking the syrup.
Let the solution cool completely.
Then filter the solution in another pan using a fine sieve or muslin.
Pour the solution in a clean bottle and then refrigerate. This recipe gives about 1 litre of nannari syrup.
To prepare nannari sharbat
Take 3 to 4 tablespoons of nannari syrup in a glass.
Squeeze some lemon juice. You can add about ½ to 1 tablespoon of lemon juice.
Pour water and mix well.
Add some ice cubes and serve nannari sharbat. If using cold water, then you can skip ice cubes.
Lychee and Ginger Sorbet
Ingredient
400g can lychees in syrup
2 tsp caster sugar
Thumb-size piece of ginger, sliced
Method
Drain the syrup from two cans of lychees into a small pan.
Add the sugar and dissolve over a gentle heat. Bring to the boil for 1 min. Blitz the drained lychees, fresh ginger slices, and lychee syrup in a blender until very finely chopped. Pour through a sieve.
Tip into a 1-litre container and freeze for at least 6 hrs until solid.
Break up the frozen mix, then put it in a food processor.
Return to the container and freeze again, ideally overnight.
Serve in scoops with slices of stem ginger and syrup poured over.