Easter 2024: Whip up magical Easter brews with these two easy-to-make recipes!

Classic Cold Brew

Ingredients

Coarsely ground coffee beans: 30 grams (about 3 tablespoons)

Cold or room temperature water: 240 ml (1 cup)

Method

Grind the coffee beans to a coarse consistency, similar to that of breadcrumbs.

In a clean glass jar or a French press, add the coarsely ground coffee.

Slowly pour 240 ml (1 cup) of cold or room temperature water over the coffee grounds, ensuring that all the grounds are saturated. Stir gently to ensure even saturation if using a jar.

Seal the jar tightly with a lid or, if using a French press, gently press down the plunger until it's just above the water level.

Let the coffee steep at room temperature for 12 to 24 hours. The longer you steep, the stronger and richer the flavour will be. Adjust the coffee-to-water ratio and the steeping time to suit your taste preferences.

After steeping, if using a French press, slowly press down the plunger to separate the grounds from the brewed coffee. If using a jar, strain the coffee through a fine-mesh sieve or a coffee filter into another clean container.

Once strained, your cold brew concentrate is ready. You can dilute it with water or milk to your desired strength when serving.

Store the cold brew concentrate in the refrigerator for up to one week. It's best served over ice.

Tip: Grinding the beans too fine can result in a cloudy and overly bitter brew.