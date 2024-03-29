Easter 2024: Whip up magical Easter brews with these two easy-to-make recipes!

Are you gearing up to put on your detective hat and set out on that Easter egg hunt? Or, like us, did you too hit a point of low energy even before the frantic search turns fruitful?
We think we might have just the right solution (or should we say concoction?) Before you drain yourself out on that egg-cellent hunt, hit the pause button for a refreshing coffee break! With these two flavour-packed cold brew recipes from Ronit Saha, NPD Executive, Third Wave Coffee, you don’t even have to head out on that caffeine run! The Easter special brews also make the perfect addition to your festive brunch. While one’s a classic, the other adds a citrusy punch to the classic.
Classic Cold Brew
Coarsely ground coffee beans: 30 grams (about 3 tablespoons)
Cold or room temperature water: 240 ml (1 cup)
Grind the coffee beans to a coarse consistency, similar to that of breadcrumbs.
In a clean glass jar or a French press, add the coarsely ground coffee.
Slowly pour 240 ml (1 cup) of cold or room temperature water over the coffee grounds, ensuring that all the grounds are saturated. Stir gently to ensure even saturation if using a jar.
Seal the jar tightly with a lid or, if using a French press, gently press down the plunger until it's just above the water level.
Let the coffee steep at room temperature for 12 to 24 hours. The longer you steep, the stronger and richer the flavour will be. Adjust the coffee-to-water ratio and the steeping time to suit your taste preferences.
After steeping, if using a French press, slowly press down the plunger to separate the grounds from the brewed coffee. If using a jar, strain the coffee through a fine-mesh sieve or a coffee filter into another clean container.
Once strained, your cold brew concentrate is ready. You can dilute it with water or milk to your desired strength when serving.
Store the cold brew concentrate in the refrigerator for up to one week. It's best served over ice.
Tip: Grinding the beans too fine can result in a cloudy and overly bitter brew.
Easter Sunshine Cold Brew
Please note: The recipe for the cold brew is provided above
Ingredients:
Cold brew coffee: 240 ml
Orange juice: 120 ml
Pineapple juice: 60 ml
Grenadine syrup (pomegranate syrup): 15 ml
Orange slices: for garnish
Maraschino cherries: for garnish
Ice cubes
:
Fill the serving glasses with ice cubes.
In a pitcher or mixing bowl, combine 240 ml of cold brew coffee, 120 ml of orange juice, and 60 ml of pineapple juice. Stir well to mix everything together.
Pour 15 ml of grenadine syrup slowly over the back of a spoon into each glass, allowing it to sink to the bottom and create a gradient effect.
Carefully pour the cold brew coffee mixture over the grenadine layer in each glass.
Garnish each glass with an orange slice and a maraschino cherry.
Serve immediately, allowing guests to stir the drink to mix the layers together, just as they are about to plunge into the drink.
Enjoy your vibrant and refreshing Easter Sunrise Cold Brew Mocktail!