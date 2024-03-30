3 Easter recipes you should try this year

Picture it: egg hunts, adorned with hues of opulence, and lavish feasts fit for royalty! That's how you spend Easter. For this year's feast, why not cook something different? Here are three recipes you can try your hands on:
Ingredients:
Ready-to-eat ham 2kg
Whole cloves 100 Gms
Dark corn syrup 20 Ml
Honey 100 Gms
Butter 50 Gms
Methods:
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
Score ham, and stud with the whole cloves. Place ham in foil lined pan.
In the top half of a double boiler, heat the corn syrup, honey and butter. Keep glaze warm while baking ham.
Brush glaze over ham, and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes in the preheated oven.
Baste ham every 10 to 15 minutes with the honey glaze. During the last 4 to 5 minutes of baking, turn on broiler to caramelize the glaze. Remove from oven, and let sit a few minutes before serving.
Serve hot and enjoy!
Ingredients:
Minced lamb- 1 bowl
Fresh spinach chopped – 1 cup
Crumbled feta cheese – ½ cup
Egg – 1
Garlic minced – 2 cloves
Dried figs – chopped
Dried oregano – 1 tablespoon
Salt and pepper to taste
Olive for cooking
Method:
In a large mixing ball, combine the ground lamb, spinach, chopped figs and crumbled feta cheese, breadcrumbs, dried oregano, salt and pepper mix until well combined.
Take a small portion of the meat mixture and flatten it in the palm of your hand.
Place a small amount of additional feta, figs and spinach mixture in the Centre of flattened meat.
Carefully fold the edges of the meat mixture around the filling, shaping it into a ball. Ensure the filling is completely enclosed.
Place the stuffed meatballs on the prepared baking sheet, leaving some space between each one.
Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes. And bake until golden brown from outside.
Serve piping hot
For the cake –
All-purpose flour – 2 cups
Baking powder – 2 teaspoons
Ground cinnamon – 1 teaspoon
Salt – ½ teaspoon
Sugar granulated -1 cup
Ground nutmeg – ½ teaspoon
Baking soda -1/2 teaspoon
Light Brown sugar – 1 cup
Vegetable oil – 1 cup
Eggs – 4 no
Grated carrots – 2 cups
Fresh Crushed rosemary – ¼ cup
Chopped pecans – 1 cup
Cream cheese frosting –
Cream cheese – 200 Gms
Unsalted softened butter -1/2 cup
Powdered sugar -4 cups
Vanilla extract - 1
Method –
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease with flour two 9-inches round cake pans or line them with parchment paper for easier removal.
In a medium bowl, Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon, nutmeg and salt until well combined. Set aside.
In a large bowl, beat together the granulated sugar, brown sugar, and vegetable oil until smooth. Add the eggs on at a time, beating well after each addition.
Gradually add the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Fold in the grated carrots, crushed fresh rosemary and chopped nuts until evenly distributed.
Divide the batter evenly between the prepared cake pans and smooth the tops with spatula. Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes.
Remove the cakes from the oven and let them cool in the pans for 10 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.
Beat together the softened cream cheese and butter until smooth and creamy. Gradually add the powdered sugar, one cup at time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract until smooth and creamy.
Frost the top of one cake layer with a thick layer of cream cheese frosting. Place the second cake layer on the top and frost the top and sides of the cake with remaining frosting.
Decorate the cake with chopped nuts or additional frosting.