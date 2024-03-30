3 Easter recipes you should try this year

For the cake –

Cream cheese frosting –

Method –

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease with flour two 9-inches round cake pans or line them with parchment paper for easier removal.

In a medium bowl, Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and cinnamon, nutmeg and salt until well combined. Set aside.

In a large bowl, beat together the granulated sugar, brown sugar, and vegetable oil until smooth. Add the eggs on at a time, beating well after each addition.

Gradually add the dry ingredients, mixing until just combined. Fold in the grated carrots, crushed fresh rosemary and chopped nuts until evenly distributed.

Divide the batter evenly between the prepared cake pans and smooth the tops with spatula. Bake in the preheated oven for 30-35 minutes.

Remove the cakes from the oven and let them cool in the pans for 10 minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

Beat together the softened cream cheese and butter until smooth and creamy. Gradually add the powdered sugar, one cup at time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract until smooth and creamy.

Frost the top of one cake layer with a thick layer of cream cheese frosting. Place the second cake layer on the top and frost the top and sides of the cake with remaining frosting.