Here are the recipes of Tzatziki and Beany Fart Salad by Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh, who is known for her mind-blowing performance in films such as Misdommar and Little Woman, also loves food and enjoys cooking. The actress has a cooking series on her Instagram called Cooking with Flo, where she cooks recipes and shares it with her fans.

So, here are some of her recipes that she shared over the years on social media and steps for you to make it at home.

Tzatziki

Tzatziki is a creamy yoghurt dip made out of simple ingredients. It can be used as a dip for pita bread, carrots, toast and many more.

Ingredients

1 full tub of full-fat yogurt

1 cucumber

3-4 cloves of garlic

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Method

- Take a bowl, empty the tub full yoghurt on to the bowl and pour some olive oil on it. Add a dash of salt and lots of pepper powder.

- Cut the cucumber into half and grate them (you can remove the skin if you want) into the yoghurt mixture.

- In the end, you can either grate the garlic cloves or you can finely chop them too and them into the bowl. Mix all the ingredients well.

And ta-da! Your tzatziki is ready.

Beany Fart salad

This is fun salad to make! All you have to need is some type of beans and a some spiciness.

Ingredients

Chick peas

Butter beans

½ White Onion

2 cloves of garlic

Olive oil

Chilli oil

Salt

Pepper

White wine vinegar

(+) tobacco sauce

(+) cholula hot sauce

Methods

- Chop the ½ onion and dice them up nicely.

- Add chickpeas and butter peas in the bowl along with the chopped onions.

- Grate the garlic into bowl, add olive oil and chilli oil.

- Add salt, pepper and white wine vinegar to the bowl of peas.

- To spice it up, you can add some chilli sauce for taste.

And, there you go, Beany Fart salad is ready!