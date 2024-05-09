These simple seared pork chops boast the flavours of porchetta without all the work

Once the chops are cooked through, the pan is deglazed with a bit of water to release the flavorful browned bits. The liquid is enriched with butter and flavored with lemon juice to create a simple bright and rich pan sauce for finishing. A fresh fennel and herb salad balances the richness of the meat.

Don’t discard the fennel fronds if your bulb has them attached. Chop about ¼ cup and add them to the bowl with the fennel. When shopping, try to choose chops that are close in size so they cook at the same rate.