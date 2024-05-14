Dinner made easy: Try these 3 easy and flavourful one-pot meals

1. Chicken Alfredo Tortellini

This creamy chicken tortellini is an elegant and no-fuss Italian gem which promises to tantalise your taste buds and leave you craving for more.

Ingredients

500 grams chicken breast (chopped)

2 garlic cloves

A bunch of fresh thyme leaves

1 tbsp of olive oil

1 brown onion

300ml of cream

Ricotta and spinach tortellini

1 green shallot

¾ cups of parmesan

2 tbsp of chopped chives

Method

-In a pan, heat the olive oil, and add finely chopped brown onion and crushed garlic cloves. Stir fry on low heat for five minutes.

-Add the chopped chicken and thyme leaves into the same pan, and stir it until the chicken turns light golden.

-Add cream and ¾ cup of water, let it boil. Once boiled, add the Ricotta and tortellini. Stir them for 5-6 minutes.

-Lastly, add the chopped shallot, grated parmesan and garlic cloves, and mix them all until all the ingredients are incorporated well.