Dinner made easy: Try these 3 easy and flavourful one-pot meals

Cooking with multiple utensils and washing them is a big headache for many. To solve this problem, we have come up with some easy-to-cook recipes requiring just one pot. From Chicken tortellini to creamy fish, these dishes are full of flavours and will also be an easy fix for your weeknight dinners.
1. Chicken Alfredo Tortellini
This creamy chicken tortellini is an elegant and no-fuss Italian gem which promises to tantalise your taste buds and leave you craving for more.
Ingredients
500 grams chicken breast (chopped)
2 garlic cloves
A bunch of fresh thyme leaves
1 tbsp of olive oil
1 brown onion
300ml of cream
Ricotta and spinach tortellini
1 green shallot
¾ cups of parmesan
2 tbsp of chopped chives
Method
-In a pan, heat the olive oil, and add finely chopped brown onion and crushed garlic cloves. Stir fry on low heat for five minutes.
-Add the chopped chicken and thyme leaves into the same pan, and stir it until the chicken turns light golden.
-Add cream and ¾ cup of water, let it boil. Once boiled, add the Ricotta and tortellini. Stir them for 5-6 minutes.
-Lastly, add the chopped shallot, grated parmesan and garlic cloves, and mix them all until all the ingredients are incorporated well.
2. Baked herb chicken and rice
Who wouldn’t like to feast on juicy and flavorful chicken with garlic-y fluffy rice? Easy to make and full of diverse flavours, try this recipe for an excellent meal.
Ingredients
3-4 bone chicken thigh fillets
1 onion
2 garlic cloves
2 tbsp of Butter
1 tsp of paprika powder
1 tsp of dried thyme
½ tsp of onion powder
½ tsp of garlic powder
1½ cup of uncooked rice
1½ cup of chicken broth
1¼ cup of water
black pepper
salt
Method
-Preheat the oven to 180°. In a baking dish, add the onions and garlic with butter. Bake it for 12-15 minutes.
-Mix paprika, dried thyme, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and pepper and drizzle or rub it on both the sides of chicken.
-Once the timer goes off, take the dish out of the oven and mix rice in it.
-Place the chicken on rice, and pour chicken broth and water around the chicken.
-Cover the dish with foil and bake it for another 25-30 minutes. You can spray chicken oil if you want and bake it for another 20 minutes to absorb the water.
-Once it’s all done, serve it hot.
3. Baked lemon cream fish
The zing of lemons with the richness of cream in this dish screams pure comfort.
Ingredients
4-5 Fish fillets
¼ cup of heavy cream
1-2 garlic cloves
4 tbsp butter (Unsalted)
1 tbsp mustard
1½ tbsp of lemon juice
1½ French onions
Salt
Pepper
Parsley
Lemon slice
Method
-Preheat the oven to 200°. Rub salt and pepper on the fish and place it on the baking dish.
-Add the butter, garlic, cream, lemon juice, salt, pepper and cream in a bowl and place it in the microwave for 2-3 minutes till they are cooked.
-Pour the sauce on the fish and add some chopped French onions.
-Bake the dish for 10-15 minutes.
Once cooked, serve the fish by poring a spoon of sauce over it and garnishing it with parsley or lemon slices.
Story by V. Aishwarya