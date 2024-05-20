Toss these two summer salads for a filling meal

We can't really do without filling, cold salads in the sweltering heat. While we have no mood to eat anything heavy, these salads will not just keep us full for a long time, but will also provide us with a lot of micronutrients.
Here are two summer salad recipes as shared by chef Supreet Ghai, director of culinary for ibis & ibis Styles, that are easy-to- make and will keep us going through the summer months.
Create a refreshing and flavourful Watermelon and Feta Salad with a twist of fresh blueberries. This salad combines juicy watermelon chunks, creamy feta cheese, crisp cucumber and vibrant mint leaves, all tossed in extra virgin olive oil and seasoned to perfection with salt and pepper. The addition of blueberries adds a delightful burst of sweetness to elevate the salad's taste profile.
Ingredients
4 cups diced watermelon
1 cup feta cheese dice
2 cups diced cucumber
1/2 cup fresh blueberries
1/2 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
In a large bowl, combine the diced watermelon, diced cucumber, diced feta cheese, fresh blueberries, and chopped mint. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and gently toss to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving.
Craft a vibrant and nutritious Mango Avocado Salad, featuring a harmonious blend of ripe mangoes, creamy avocados, tender quinoa, and zesty lime dressing. This salad offers a refreshing combination of flavours and textures, with the addition of red onion and cilantro adding depth and freshness to each bite. Perfect for a light and satisfying meal or as a colorful side dish for any occasion.
Ingredients
2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced
2 ripe avocados, peeled and diced
1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
1 cup boiled quinoa
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
Juice of 1 lime
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Method
In a large bowl, combine the diced mangoes, avocados, red onion, boiled quinoa and chopped cilantro. In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. Pour the dressing over the salad and gently toss to combine. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving.