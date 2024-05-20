Toss these two summer salads for a filling meal

We can't really do without filling, cold salads in the sweltering heat. While we have no mood to eat anything heavy, these salads will not just keep us full for a long time, but will also provide us with a lot of micronutrients.

Here are two summer salad recipes as shared by chef Supreet Ghai, director of culinary for ibis & ibis Styles, that are easy-to- make and will keep us going through the summer months.