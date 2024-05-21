Savour the flavour: Try these 5 authentic Indian tea recipes

Chai is one of the most beloved and consumed beverages in India. It’s a cultural experience rich with history and tradition. Each region of the country boasts its own version of this comforting drink and as we celebrate International Tea Day, today, here are 5 authentic chai recipes that are sure to take you on a flavourful journey.
Masala Chai
Masala chai is considered the most popular and flavourful version of chai made with a blend of spices.
Ingredients: (Serve 2)
● 2 cups of water
● 2 cups of whole milk
● 2 tsp of loose black tea leaves
● 1 Cinnamon stick
● 4 Cardamom pods
● 1 tsp Black pepper
● 4 Cloves
● 1-inch piece of fresh sliced ginger
● 2 - 3 tsp of sugar (adjust to taste)
Method:
● Take 2 cups of water and boil it in a pan.
● Pound all the spices in a mortar and pestle.
● Add 2 tbsp of tea leaves, and sugar to the boiling water.
● Now, add all the pounded spices and milk to the boiling water and boil it for 2 mins.
● Lastly, add dried rose petals and simmer.
● Your tasty Masala chai is ready to serve.
Ginger cardamom tea
This version of chai is a staple in many Indian households, infused with the aromatic flavour of cardamom pods and pieces of fresh ginger, this can be best enjoyed in cold weather.
Ingredients: (Serve 2)
● 2 cup water
● 1/2 cup of milk
● 2 tsp of loose black tea leaves
● 0.5-inch ginger grated
● 4 green cardamom
● Sugar to taste
Method:
● Take 4 green cardamoms and crush them using a mortar and pestle.
● Boil 2 cups of water in a pan on medium flame.
● Add the grated ginger and crushed cardamom seeds to the boiling water.
● After it boils, add milk and sugar to it.
● Add 2 tsp of tea simmer for a minute or two and strain the chai.
● Serve it hot with cookies.
Tulsi tea
Tulsi tea is made out of fresh or dried tulsi (Indian basil) leaves and is known for its medicinal properties. It’s often consumed for its health-boosting benefits.
Ingredients: (Serve 2)
● 3 cups of water
● 20tulsi leaves
● 5 tsp of loose black tea leaves
● 2 cups of milk
● 2-4 tsp jaggery powder
Method:
● Into a saucepan add 3 cups of water and set to boil.
● As you see the bubbles appear, add the tulsi leaves to it.
● After it boils, add 5 tsp of tea leaves.
● Simmer for a minute.
● Then, add 2 cups of milk and boil it for a minute or two.
● Stir in the jaggery powder and strain the tea.
Kahwa
A traditional tea from Kashmir, Kahwa is made with green tea leaves and other species. It’s a light and aromatic tea often enjoyed during the winter months.
Ingredients: (Serve 2)
● 4 tsp Kashmiri green tea leaves
● 2 cups of water
● ¼ tsp saffron strands
● 1 small piece of cinnamon
● 2 cardamoms ( slightly crushed )
● 2 cloves
● Sugar to taste
● ¼ cups of chopped almonds
Method:
● Combine the saffron strands and 1 tbsp of warm water in a small bowl, mix it well, and keep aside.
● Boil 2 cups of water in a saucepan, add a piece of cinnamon stick, cardamom, cloves, and sugar, mix well, and cook on a medium flame for 3 - 4 minutes.
● Lower the flame and add 4 tsp Kashmiri green tea leaves, mix well, and boil it for 2-3 min.
● Strain the tea in a deep bowl.
● Then, transfer the mixture into a saucepan, add the saffron-water mixture and almonds to it and cook on a slow flame for a minute, while stirring continuously.
Sulaimani chai
It’s a black tea variant popular in Kerala and parts of the Middle East. It’s flavoured with lemon, mint, and spices, offering a refreshing and tangy twist.
Ingredients:
● 2 cups of water
● 1 tsp ginger grated
● 2 cloves
● ¼ inch cinnamon
● 2 cardamoms
● Jaggery to taste
● ½ tsp of loose black tea leaves
● Lemon juice to taste
Method:
● Boil 2 cups of water.
● Then, add all the ingredients except tea and jaggery.
● Simmer the spices in water for 3 mins.
● Add ½ tsp of tea powder and boil for 2 more mins.
● Now, add jaggery and mix well.
● Lastly, add a few drops of lemon juice and strain the chai.
