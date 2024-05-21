Savour the flavour: Try these 5 authentic Indian tea recipes

Tulsi tea is made out of fresh or dried tulsi (Indian basil) leaves and is known for its medicinal properties. It’s often consumed for its health-boosting benefits.

Ingredients: (Serve 2)

● 3 cups of water

● 20tulsi leaves

● 5 tsp of loose black tea leaves

● 2 cups of milk

● 2-4 tsp jaggery powder

Method:

● Into a saucepan add 3 cups of water and set to boil.

● As you see the bubbles appear, add the tulsi leaves to it.

● After it boils, add 5 tsp of tea leaves.

● Simmer for a minute.

● Then, add 2 cups of milk and boil it for a minute or two.

● Stir in the jaggery powder and strain the tea.