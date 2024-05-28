Summer fruit meets fall spices in this plum macaron recipe

The rise in the European summer aesthetic has not only been dictating our wardrobes this season but also nudging us to whip up some scrumptious fare with the fresh seasonal harvest.

Macarons, the meringue-based, French sandwich cookies, are really good for showcasing the vivid flavours of summer. So, here is the recipe for Spiced Roasted Plum Macarons, where fall spices meet the summer stone-fruit with roasted plum buttercream between the almond shells.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Ingredients

For macaron shells:

3 large egg whites

50g granulated sugar

90g fine-ground almond flour

180g confectioners' sugar

Spiced Roasted Plum SMB

2 rip black plums

2 star anise

4 cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 heaping tablespoon dark brown sugar

pinch of salt

3 large egg whites

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup cold butter, cubed

Instructions

To prepare macarons:

1. Preheat oven to 300°F for convection (320°F for non-convection). Line baking sheets with parchment paper liners or silicone mats to ensure symmetrical shells.

2. Process confectioners' sugar and almond flour, then sift to remove lumps for smooth tops. Beat room temperature egg whites with a hand mixer or stand mixer until frothy, then gradually add granulated sugar until glossy and stiff peaks form. Add gel food colouring, being careful not to over-beat.

3. Gently fold in dry ingredients in three parts, then stir out some air until batter ribbons off the spatula but mounds slightly. Pipe onto prepared sheets, tap trays firmly to release air bubbles and allow to dry until a skin forms (30 mins to 2 hours).

4. Bake at 300°F for 10 mins, then reduce to 275°F (295°F non-convection) for 7-8 more mins until feet have formed. Cool completely before removing from mats.

Spiced Roasted Plum SMB

1. Roast halved, pitted plums at 400°F with brown sugar and spices until juicy and wrinkled (20-30 mins). Purée roasted plums, then strain.

2. Make Swiss meringue by heating egg whites and sugar to 160°F, whipping to stiff peaks. Switch to paddle, add butter cubes one at a time until smooth. Fold in plum purée to taste.

Assembly

Pipe buttercream onto macaron shells and sandwich together. Let them be for maturing in refrigerator overnight and enjoy the delectable treats the next morning.

(Written by Jaanhvi Nagpal)