Thanksgiving 2024: Whip up this unique arancini balls with this quick-fix recipe

In the quest of preparing an elaborate Thanksgiving meal tonight, have you, by any chance, missed making appetisers – something to satiate the hunger pangs of your guests till the dinner presents itself? Fret not, we are here to solve your troubles. Created by Chef Nikhil Naibagkar, Head Chef at luxury food label SMOOR, these are the perfect last-minute addition to your Thanksgiving table. Quick to prepare, these crispy, cheesy delights pair beautifully with any spread, offering a crowd-pleasing appetiser that’s festive, flavourful and effortlessly elegant.

Ingredients:

Risotto rice

Onion

Leeks

Garlic

Olive oil

Thyme

Vegetable stock

Parmesan cheese

Breadcrumbs

Salt

Black peppercorn

Flour

Water

Method:

Sauté onion, leeks and garlic in olive oil until golden.

Add rice, thyme, and vegetable stock gradually, cooking until rice is tender.

Finish with Parmesan, season and cool.

Shape into balls, dip in flour-water slurry, chill, then fry to golden perfection.

Serve hot with spicy tomato sauce.