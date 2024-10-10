Five sweets you can make with besan this Dusshera

Besan, or gram flour, is a versatile ingredient used in various cuisines, especially in Indian cooking. Its nutty flavour and rich texture make it a perfect base for a variety of sweets. Here are five delightful sweets you can make with besan:

Ladoo

One of the most popular Indian sweets, besan laddoos are made by roasting besan until it’s golden brown, which enhances its flavour. The roasted flour is then mixed with ghee (clarified butter) and powdered sugar, along with cardamom for added aroma. Once the mixture cools slightly, it’s shaped into small balls. These sweet treats are often enjoyed during festivals and special occasions.

Barfi

Besan barfi is a delicious fudge-like dessert that combines roasted besan with sugar, ghee and sometimes milk. The mixture is cooked until it thickens and begins to pull away from the sides of the pan. Once cooled, it’s poured into a greased tray, allowed to set, and then cut into squares or diamond shapes. You can enhance the flavour by adding nuts or coconut.

Jalebi

Besan jalebi is a unique twist on the traditional Indian sweet. Unlike the usual flour-based jalebi, this version uses besan to create a thick batter. The batter is piped into hot oil in a spiral shape and fried until crisp. Once fried, the jalebis are soaked in warm sugar syrup flavoured with cardamom and saffron, giving them a sweet, aromatic finish. This crispy, syrupy treat is perfect for festivals and celebrations.

Cookies

Besan cookies are a delightful twist on traditional cookies, offering a unique flavour. The dough is made by combining besan, butter, sugar and spices like cardamom or nutmeg. After shaping the dough into small rounds, they are baked until golden. These cookies are crisp on the outside and tender inside, making them perfect for tea time.

Peda

Peda is a soft, melt-in-your-mouth sweet. To make besan peda, roasted besan is mixed with sugar and flavoured with cardamom. The mixture is cooked until it reaches a dough-like consistency, then shaped into small discs or balls. Often garnished with nuts or khoya (reduced milk), these pedas are perfect for celebrations and are loved for their rich, sweet taste.

(Written by Ananya Mehta)