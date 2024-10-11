On World Egg Day, try this eggnog recipe and pair it with one of the most delightful egg-based desserts

World Egg Day was established back in 1996, to celebrate the power of eggs to unite people. The occasion, which is celebrated every second Friday of October, is an opportunity to raise global awareness about the benefits of eggs as an inexpensive and highly nutritious food source. The theme for this year’s World Egg Day is United by Eggs and that is as apt as it can get. People across various cultures, regions and traditions are united because of eggs. Whether it be the food, drinks or desserts. Therefore, on this World Egg Day, we bring you a recipe by BLR Brewing Co: Spiced Eggnog and Pull Me Up Tiramisu (one of their most sought-after egg-based desserts).

Spiced Eggnog

Ingredients:

1. 2 Eggs

2. 40g granulated sugar

3. 50ml cream

4. 100ml milk

5. fresh nutmeg

6. ½ tbsp vanilla extract

7. 50ml combined brandy, rum and bourbon

Recipe:

1. Whisk eggs and sugar until frothy.

2. Heat the milk and cream gently until warm.

3. Slowly combine warm milk and cream into egg mixture while whisking.

4. Cook on low heat until slightly thickened (avoid boiling).

5. Stir in alcohol and vanilla extract.

6. Chill the mixture, pour into a glass and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

Pull me up Tiramisu

Ingredients for the sponge base:

1. Egg white: 17g

2. Sugar: 16g (for egg white)

3. Egg yolk: 11g

4. Sugar: 3g (for egg yolk)

5. Corn flour: 3g

6. Flour: 16g

7. Coffee powder: 0.5g

Instructions:

1. Prep the egg whites: In a clean, dry bowl, whisk the egg whites with 16g of sugar until stiff peaks form.

2. Whisk the egg yolks: In a separate bowl, whisk the egg yolks with 3g of sugar until pale and fluffy.

3. Combine egg mixtures: Gently fold the egg yolk mixture into the egg whites until well combined.

4. Add dry ingredients: Sift in the flour, cornflour, and coffee powder and fold them into the egg mixture until just combined.

5. Bake: Spread the batter onto a parchment-lined baking tray and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C (350°F) for 10-12 minutes or until lightly golden.

Ingredients for the coffee syrup for the sponge:

1. Coffee powder: 1.5g

2. Water: 53ml

3. Sugar: 10g

4. Old Monk rum: 10ml

Instructions:

1. In a small saucepan, combine the coffee powder, sugar and water. Heat over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the sugar dissolves and the mixture is smooth.

2. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir in the Old Monk rum. Let the syrup cool completely before using.

3. Once the sponge has cooled, generously soak it with the cooled coffee syrup.

Ingredients for the mousse:

1. Egg yolks: 25g

2. Sugar: 8.5g

3. Mascarpone cheese: 45g

4. Whipped cream: 50g

5. Gelatin: 0.17g (bloomed in water)

6. A pinch of coffee powder

Instructions:

1. Whisk egg yolks and sugar: In a clean bowl, whisk the egg yolks and sugar together until light and creamy.

2. Fold in mascarpone: Gently fold the mascarpone cheese into the egg yolk mixture until well combined.

3. Whip cream: In a separate bowl, whip the cream to soft peaks.

4. Combine mixtures: Gently fold the whipped cream into the mascarpone mixture.

5. Add gelatin and coffee: Add the bloomed gelatin and a pinch of coffee powder to the mixture and gently fold to combine.

Ingredients for the sauce:

1. Egg yolks: 12g

2. Sugar: 4g

3. Mascarpone cheese: 20g

4. Coffee syrup: 2ml

Instructions:

1. Whisk egg yolks and sugar: In a clean bowl, whisk the egg yolks and sugar together until pale and fluffy.

2. Fold in mascarpone and coffee syrup: Gently fold the mascarpone cheese and coffee syrup into the egg yolk mixture until smooth.

Final assembly:

1. Layer the sponge: Place a layer of the soaked sponge base at the bottom of a serving dish.

2. Add the mousse: Spread a layer of the mousse on top of the sponge.

3. Drizzle with sauce: Drizzle the prepared sauce over the mousse.

4. Dust with cocoa powder: Dust the entire dessert with cocoa powder before serving.