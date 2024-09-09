Tasty, healthy, easy; the many benefits of Hummus

This Middle Eastern dip of cooked and mashed chickpeas, tahini and lemon juice as basic ingredients, is a versatile accompaniment to snacks and breads. Here are various reasons to invite this creamy delight to your plate and palate.

1. Packed with Nutrients

Hummus is loaded with essential nutrients. The main ingredient, chickpeas, is a fantastic source of plant-based protein, which is great for muscle repair and growth. Chickpeas also provide fibre, which helps with digestion and keeps you feeling full. Plus, hummus contains healthy fats from olive oil and tahini, and is rich in vitamins and minerals like folate, iron, and magnesium.

2. Good for Your Heart

The healthy fats in hummus, mainly from olive oil and tahini, are heart friendly. These fats help lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. The fibre from chickpeas also contributes to heart health by keeping cholesterol levels in check, making hummus a heart-smart choice.

3. Helps Manage Blood Sugar

If you’re watching your blood sugar levels, hummus can be a great addition to your diet. Its mix of protein, fibre, and healthy fats helps slow down the absorption of carbs, which can help keep your blood sugar stable. This makes it a good option for people with diabetes or anyone looking to avoid blood sugar spikes.

4. Supports Digestion

Hummus is high in fibre, which is excellent for digestive health. Fiber helps keep your bowel movements regular and can prevent constipation. A healthy digestive system is crucial for overall wellbeing because it affects how well your body absorbs nutrients and can even influence your immune system.

5. Versatile and Weight-Friendly

Not only is hummus nutritious, but it’s also versatile and relatively low in calories. You can use it as a dip for veggies, spread it on sandwiches, or even mix it into salads. Its adaptability makes it easy to enjoy without worrying about excess calories, making it a great option for anyone trying to manage their weight.