Here’s an easy-to-make tangy tomato soup recipe you must try out this winter

Indulge in a symphony of flavours with this easy-to-make tomato soup that's a culinary masterpiece. Sauteed onions and garlic blend with crushed and diced tomatoes, creating a rich melody. heightened by aromatic basil and oregano. A touch of cream adds a luxurious crescendo to this bowl of pure comfort, inviting you to savour every spoonful.

Ingredients

1 ½ tbsp Saffola Gold Oil

4-5 nose peppercorn

2 tbsp corriander seeds

1 tbsp cumin

1 small piece of cinnamon

1 no black cardamom

5 medium-sized tomatoes

1/3 cup onion sliced

6 nose garlic cloves

2 tbsp ginger chopped

( optional)1/2 cup carrot diced



For Garlic Bread

• · Butter

• · Bread loaf/ bread slices

Steps to follow :

• Heat Saffola Gold Oil in a deep pan and add peppercorn, coriander seeds, cumin, cinnamon and black cardomom.



• Saute for 15 seconds, adding sliced onion, garlic and ginger. Cook for 2 minutes and add carrots and chilli powder.



• Quickly stir and add half tomatoes followed by salt and a splash of water. Stir, cover and cook for 8-20 minutes. Add six cups of water, corriander stems and continue cooking till the tomato is mushy. Remove from heat and strain through a fine mesh sieve.



• · Press firmly through the sieve to extract pulp. After straining, return the soup to a pan, bring to a boil and check for salt.



• · For garlic bread, mix soft butter, chopped garlic and spread it on one side of the bread slice. Heat the pan, place the buttered side down and cook over slow to medium heat until it becomes crisp. Serve with hot tomato soup.