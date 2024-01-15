Your quick guide to making Nolen Gur Phirni by Oudh 1590

Come winter and it’s the season of nolen gur in Bengal. From Pithe Puli to Patishyapta, from luchi with nolen gur to a continental fusion as soufflés; everywhere you look, there’s nolen gur. Oudh 1590 also did not stay away from capturing Bengal’s essence and introducing it to their statement Phirni desserts. While you can definitely avail the same the various outlets all over the city and country, they also make it easier for you by sharing a recipe for you to try at home.

Ingredients:

Milk – 200ml

Gobindo Bhog Rice – 16gms

Mawa- 20gms

Condensed Milk – 5gms

Nolen Gur- 100gms

Cashews- 5gms

Cardamom Powder- 1 pinch

Method:

Soak rice for 30 minutes. Discard the water and blend to make a coarse paste. Keep aside.

In a large pot add milk, stir occasionally, and simmer for 10 minutes. Keep the flame on low or till milk thickens.

Now, add the prepared coarse rice paste. Stir continuously for 5 minutes to avoid any lumps. Also, scrape the sides often and add it to the simmering milk. The milk thickens gradually as the rice granules get cooked.

When the rice granules are almost cooked, add in condensed milk and keep stirring for 5 minutes.

Next, add in the nolen gur and mix it well.

Add crushed cashews, cardamom powder as well. Cook the mixture for another 5 to 6 minutes until the rice is completely softened or until you get a creamy pudding-like consistency.

Pour the mixture in serving bowls. Note to make matka phirni, transfer the phirni in the small earthen bowls called matka or shikora.

Cool the phirni at room temperature and then refrigerate for 4-5 hours.

Garnish with some extra nolen gur and Nolen Gurer Phirni is ready to serve!

The nolen gur phirni is available at Oudh 1590 till season lasts at Rs 150 per unit.