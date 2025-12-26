Indulge Kolkata turns 7: Chef Shaun Kenworthy shares two winter recipes, perfect for a house party

Method

Place the chicken in a bowl and season with salt, pepper, smoked paprika, and garlic powder. Set aside for 10 minutes.

In a wide bowl, mix the polenta, flour, parmesan, sage, oregano, and lemon zest.

Dip each piece into the beaten egg, then roll in the polenta mixture, pressing lightly so the coating sticks well.

Heat some oil in a pan over medium flame. Fry the chicken bites in batches for 4-6 minutes until golden, crisp, and cooked through. Drain briefly in kitchen paper towel.

While still hot, dust lightly with extra parmesan and a pinch of flaky salt.

Serve piled high on a warm platter with bowls of sweet chilli sauce and tomato chilli jam alongside for dipping.

Apple, rosemary & cheddar pie

Serves 6–8

Ingredients

For the cheddar pastry crust

250 gm plain flour

125 gm cold unsalted butter, diced

60 gm mature cheddar, finely grated

1 tbsp castor sugar

Pinch of salt

1 egg yolk

2–3 tbsp ice-cold water

For the apple & rosemary filling

6 large apples, peeled, cored, and diced

90 gm brown sugar

1 tbsp cornflour

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tsp fresh rosemary, very finely chopped

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp vanilla extract

25 gm butter, diced

To finish

1–2 apples, thinly sliced (skin on)

1 egg, beaten

Demerara sugar, for sprinkling