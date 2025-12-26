Recipes

Indulge Kolkata turns 7: Chef Shaun Kenworthy shares two winter recipes, perfect for a house party

Updated on
3 min read

December-end is peak party season. For those hosting cosy house parties and preferring homecooked fare, Chef Shaun Kenworthy shares two quick and easy recipes to impress guests. Here are recipes for a savoury, festive treat to share as the evening begins, and a comforting dessert to end the night on a perfect note.

Chef Shaun Kenworthy shares a savoury and a sweet recipe

Festive Polenta-crusted chicken bites

Serves 6–8 as a party snack

Ingredients

600 gm boneless chicken thigh fillets, cut into bite-sized pieces

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

70 gm fine polenta

40 gm plain flour

40 gm Parmesan, finely grated (plus extra for dusting)

1 tbsp fresh sage, very finely chopped

½ tsp dried oregano

Zest of ½ lemon

2 eggs, lightly beaten

Polenta crusted festive chicken bites can a great conversation starter
Polenta crusted festive chicken bitesShaun Kenworthy

Method

Place the chicken in a bowl and season with salt, pepper, smoked paprika, and garlic powder. Set aside for 10 minutes.

In a wide bowl, mix the polenta, flour, parmesan, sage, oregano, and lemon zest.

Dip each piece into the beaten egg, then roll in the polenta mixture, pressing lightly so the coating sticks well.

Heat some oil in a pan over medium flame. Fry the chicken bites in batches for 4-6 minutes until golden, crisp, and cooked through. Drain briefly in kitchen paper towel.

While still hot, dust lightly with extra parmesan and a pinch of flaky salt.

Serve piled high on a warm platter with bowls of sweet chilli sauce and tomato chilli jam alongside for dipping.

Apple, rosemary & cheddar pie

Serves 6–8

Ingredients

For the cheddar pastry crust

250 gm plain flour

125 gm cold unsalted butter, diced

60 gm mature cheddar, finely grated

1 tbsp castor sugar

Pinch of salt

1 egg yolk

2–3 tbsp ice-cold water

For the apple & rosemary filling

6 large apples, peeled, cored, and diced

90 gm brown sugar

1 tbsp cornflour

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tsp fresh rosemary, very finely chopped

1 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp vanilla extract

25 gm butter, diced

To finish

1–2 apples, thinly sliced (skin on)

1 egg, beaten

Demerara sugar, for sprinkling

An Apple pie with rosemary and cheddar is the perfect end to your festive dinner
Apple pie with rosemary and cheddarShaun Kenworthy

Method

Combine the flour, butter, cheddar, sugar, and salt in a bowl and rub together until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs

Add the egg yolk and just enough cold water to bring it together.

Shape into a disc, wrap, and chill for 30 minutes.

Toss the apple slices with brown sugar, cornflour, lemon zest, rosemary, cinnamon, and vanilla. The rosemary should be subtle and aromatic rather than overpowering.

Roll out the pastry and line a 22 cm pie dish leaving a slight overhang. Spoon in the apple filling. (Mini individual pies like in the photo are also cute).

Arrange the extra apple slices neatly over the filling and sprinkle with demerara sugar and bake at 160°C for large, 45–50 minutes, until golden and bubbling and 180°C for mini apple pies 20–30 minutes.

Allow the pie to rest for 10–15 minutes before slicing. Serve warm with generous scoops of vanilla ice cream, letting it melt gently into the cheddar-flecked pastry and rosemary-scented apples.

