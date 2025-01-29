Take your food craving a notch higher with these homemade Laddoos with a twist

If you are craving for a no-hustle and tasty snack then get this recipe right from Chef Ashu Chug, Jaypee Golf Course, Greater Noida and make a plateful of Ram Laddoo. We bet you have rarely tasted a laddoo with a twist!
Ingredients:
Moong dal 150 g
Chana dal 30 g
Ginger (grated) 10 g
Green chilli (finely chopped) 2 small
Cumin seeds 2 g
Soaked chuara 2 nos
Salt to taste
Oil (for frying)
For Garnish
Radish (grated) 20 g
Beetroot 20 g
Green chutney 40 g
Tamarind chutney 40 g
Fresh coriander leaves (chopped)
Method:
Soak the dals together for 3-4 hours, drain, and grind into a thick batter with minimal water.
Mix in ginger, chili, cumin seeds, and salt. Whisk the batter for 3-4 minutes to aerate.
Heat oil in a pan and fry small portions of the batter until golden stuffed with chuara.
Top with radish, green chutney, tamarind chutney, and coriander before serving.