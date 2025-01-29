Take your food craving a notch higher with these homemade Laddoos with a twist

Recipes

If you are craving for a no-hustle and tasty snack then get this recipe right from Chef Ashu Chug, Jaypee Golf Course, Greater Noida and make a plateful of Ram Laddoo. We bet you have rarely tasted a laddoo with a twist!

Ingredients:

  • Moong dal 150 g

  • Chana dal 30 g

  • Ginger (grated) 10 g

  • Green chilli (finely chopped) 2 small

  • Cumin seeds 2 g

  • Soaked chuara 2 nos

  • Salt to taste

  • Oil (for frying)

For Garnish

  • Radish (grated) 20 g

  • Beetroot 20 g

  • Green chutney 40 g

  • Tamarind chutney 40 g

  • Fresh coriander leaves (chopped)

Method:

  • Soak the dals together for 3-4 hours, drain, and grind into a thick batter with minimal water.

  • Mix in ginger, chili, cumin seeds, and salt. Whisk the batter for 3-4 minutes to aerate.

  • Heat oil in a pan and fry small portions of the batter until golden stuffed with chuara.

  • Top with radish, green chutney, tamarind chutney, and coriander before serving.

