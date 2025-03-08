International Women’s Day Special: Recreate these dishes by 3 trailblazing female chefs

On this International Women's Day, let us take a moment to celebrate the exceptional contributions of women chefs. As much as the food industry has been male-dominated throughout the centuries, numerous great female chefs have made their mark with their signature dishes that have become nothing short of legendary. Following are three iconic dishes by pioneering women chefs, and how you can attempt to recreate them in your own kitchen.
Nigella Lawson, the British food writer and television chef, has gained fame for her unapologetically decadent recipes. Her Butternut Squash and Apple Soup is a comforting, creamy work of art that embodies her trademark fusion of flavour and convenience in the kitchen.
Butternut Squash and Apple Soup
Ingredients:
1 peeled and chopped butternut squash
2 chopped and peeled apples
1 onion, diced
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tsp curry powder
4 cups vegetable broth Salt and pepper, to taste
Method:
Warm olive oil in a big pot and fry onions until they get soft.
Add the chopped squash, apples, and curry powder, and stir well.
Add the vegetable broth and let boil. Lower heat and let simmer until squash and apples are tender.
Puree the soup to smooth consistency, season with salt and pepper, and serve hot.
Elena Arzak, the renowned Spanish chef, has gained international fame for her innovative desserts. This simple rendition of her chocolate truffle dessert brings an opulent, luxurious experience into your home kitchen.
Chocolate Truffle
Ingredients:
For the chocolate mousse:
½ cup lightly whipped heavy cream
¼ cup milk
½ cup of dark chocolate, chopped
1 sheet softened gelatin
Regarding the cocoa sauce:
½ cup orange liqueur
2 tbsp suiker
2 tbsp cocoa powder
½ cup water
For the chocolate cake:
½ cup sugar
2 eggs
⅓ cup butter
One-third cup melted dark chocolate.
⅓ cup flour
2 tbsp cocoa powder
½ tsp vanilla extract
Pinch of salt
Method:
Chocolate Mousse: Heat milk, add softened gelatin, and pour over chopped chocolate. Stir until melted, then fold in whipped cream. Chill.
Cocoa Sauce: Heat all the ingredients for 2 minutes and then let it cool.
Chocolate Cake: Whisk together eggs, sugar, vanilla, and salt. Mix together with melted chocolate and butter. Fold in cocoa and flour. Bake at 160°C (320°F) for 25 minutes.
Top a slice of cake with a large dollop of mousse. Pour warm cocoa sauce over it, which will set to give a molten effect.
India's very own Pooja Dhingra, fondly referred to as the 'Macaron Queen of India,' has stormed the dessert culture of the country. Her most sought-after dessert is the Miso Caramel Tart, a sweet-savory treat which rules the taste buds.
Miso Caramel Tart
Indgredients:
1 pre-baked tart shell
½ cup sugar
¼ cup whipped cream
1 tbs miso paste
¼ cup butter
Method:
Caramelise the sugar over low heat, and slowly whisk in the cream.
Add the miso paste and butter, and let them dissolve into a smooth caramel.
Fill into the tart shell and set before cutting.
These incredible chefs not only raised the bar when it came to culinary innovation but also paved the way for generations of women to follow in the culinary industry. This Women's Day, why not attempt to recreate one of these classic dishes as a celebration of women chefs' creativity and determination? Happy cooking and Happy Women's Day!