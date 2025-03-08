International Women’s Day Special: Recreate these dishes by 3 trailblazing female chefs

Nigella Lawson, the British food writer and television chef, has gained fame for her unapologetically decadent recipes. Her Butternut Squash and Apple Soup is a comforting, creamy work of art that embodies her trademark fusion of flavour and convenience in the kitchen.

Butternut Squash and Apple Soup

Ingredients:

1 peeled and chopped butternut squash

2 chopped and peeled apples

1 onion, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tsp curry powder

4 cups vegetable broth Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

Warm olive oil in a big pot and fry onions until they get soft.

Add the chopped squash, apples, and curry powder, and stir well.

Add the vegetable broth and let boil. Lower heat and let simmer until squash and apples are tender.

Puree the soup to smooth consistency, season with salt and pepper, and serve hot.