Holi special recipes: Here are three classic dishes to brighten your celebrations

For the stuffing

3 cups peeled green peas

2 tbsp ginger-chili paste

¼ tsp hing (asafoetida)

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp besan (gram flour)

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp dhania jeera powder (coriander-cumin powder)

½ tsp kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves)

1 tsp sugar

1 tsp amchur powder (dry mango powder)

Salt to taste

Oil for frying

Method

1. Prepare the dough: In a large plate, mix maida, ajwain, salt, and oil until it reaches a crumbly texture. Add water gradually and knead into a stiff dough. Grease with oil, cover, and let it rest for 30 minutes.

2. Prepare the stuffing: Parboil the peas, drain, and coarsely grind them along with ginger-chili paste. Heat oil, add hing, cumin, and fennel seeds. Stir in the peas mixture, followed by besan, turmeric, dhania jeera powder, kasuri methi, salt, sugar, and amchur powder. Sauté for a minute and let it cool.

3. Assemble the kachoris: Divide the dough into equal portions. Flatten each into a cup shape, place a spoonful of stuffing inside, seal the edges, and gently flatten.

4. Cooking: Preheat the an air fryer or heat oil in a deep pan. Fry the kachoris until they turn golden and crispy. Serve hot with chutney.