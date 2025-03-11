Holi special recipes: Here are three classic dishes to brighten your celebrations

Holi, the festival of colours, is a time for joy, laughter, and of course, indulgence in festive delicacies. It is a celebration where food plays a central role in bringing people together. Chef Roopa Nabar, from TTK Prestige presents three delightful Holi-special recipes that seamlessly blend tradition with modern convenience. Whether you’re craving a crispy snack, a sweet treat, or a wholesome delight, these recipes ensure that your Holi feast is as vibrant and memorable as the festival itself.
Matar Kachori
A crispy, golden-brown delight stuffed with a flavourful green pea filling, Matar Kachori is a festive must-have. Light, flaky, and bursting with spices, it’s the perfect savoury snack to serve with tangy tamarind chutney.
Ingredients
For the dough
2 cups maida (all-purpose flour)
¼ tsp ajwain (carom seeds)
¼ cup oil
Salt to taste
Water as needed
For the stuffing
3 cups peeled green peas
2 tbsp ginger-chili paste
¼ tsp hing (asafoetida)
1 tsp cumin seeds
½ tsp fennel seeds
1 tsp besan (gram flour)
½ tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp dhania jeera powder (coriander-cumin powder)
½ tsp kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves)
1 tsp sugar
1 tsp amchur powder (dry mango powder)
Salt to taste
Oil for frying
Method
1. Prepare the dough: In a large plate, mix maida, ajwain, salt, and oil until it reaches a crumbly texture. Add water gradually and knead into a stiff dough. Grease with oil, cover, and let it rest for 30 minutes.
2. Prepare the stuffing: Parboil the peas, drain, and coarsely grind them along with ginger-chili paste. Heat oil, add hing, cumin, and fennel seeds. Stir in the peas mixture, followed by besan, turmeric, dhania jeera powder, kasuri methi, salt, sugar, and amchur powder. Sauté for a minute and let it cool.
3. Assemble the kachoris: Divide the dough into equal portions. Flatten each into a cup shape, place a spoonful of stuffing inside, seal the edges, and gently flatten.
4. Cooking: Preheat the an air fryer or heat oil in a deep pan. Fry the kachoris until they turn golden and crispy. Serve hot with chutney.
Puran Poli
A traditional Maharashtrian delicacy, Puran Poli is a sweet, ghee-laden flatbread filled with a rich mixture of chana dal, jaggery, and aromatic spices. It’s a Holi favourite that melts in the mouth with every bite.
Ingredients
For the stuffing
500g chana dal (Bengal gram) soaked for 2 hours
250g jaggery
250g sugar
1 tsp cardamom powder
1 tsp nutmeg powder
For the dough
2 cups maida (all-purpose flour)
1 cup wheat flour
¼ tsp salt
½ tsp saffron soaked in milk
½ cup oil
½ cup maida for dusting
Method
1. Prepare the puran (stuffing): Cook chana dal in a pressure cooker until soft. Drain excess water and transfer to a heavy-bottomed kadai. Add jaggery and sugar, and cook on low heat until thickened. Mash into a smooth mixture, then mix in cardamom and nutmeg powder.
2. Prepare the dough: In a large bowl, mix maida, wheat flour, salt, and saffron-soaked milk. Add water and knead into a soft dough. Cover and let it rest for 2 hours.
3. Assemble the Puran Poli: Divide the dough and stuffing into equal portions. Roll out a dough ball, place the stuffing inside, seal, and gently roll out into a thin flatbread.
4. Cooking: Heat a tava (griddle) and cook the polis on both sides until golden brown. Serve warm with ghee.
Wheat Rawa Laddoos
These wholesome and aromatic Wheat Rawa Laddoos are the perfect festive treat. Made with roasted wheat flour, semolina, and nuts, these laddoos are packed with flavour and nutrition.
Ingredients
1 cup wheat flour
½ cup rawa (semolina)
3 tbsp ghee
1 tsp cardamom powder
8-10 raisins
1 tbsp almond slivers
¾ cup powdered sugar
Method
1. Heat 1 tbsp ghee in a pan and roast wheat flour until fragrant. Remove and set aside.
2. In the same pan, add 1 tbsp ghee and roast the semolina until golden. Mix it with the wheat flour.
3. Once cooled, add cardamom powder, raisins, almonds, and powdered sugar. Mix well.
4. Add the remaining ghee and shape the mixture into laddoos. Let them set before serving.