Here are 5 must-try recipes to add flavour to your Holi party

Mawa Gujiya

Ingredients

Maida: 1 cup + 1 tbsp

Ghee: 2 and ½ tbsp

Salt: A pinch

Mawa: ¾ cup (Grated)

Kopra: ½ cup (Grated)

Powdered sugar: 5 tbsp

Cashew nuts: 2 tbsp (Chopped)

Chopped almonds: 2 tbsp

Apple grated: 1

Cinnamon powder: ¼ tsp

Cardamom powder: ⅛ tsp

Oil to deep fry

Method

Combine 1 cup maida, salt and ghee in a bowl and mix well with your hands.

Add enough cold water to knead a soft dough.

Rest the dough for half hour for the stuffing.

Heat a pan and add grated mawa to it.

Stir it continuously without burning. Cook until golden brown .

Switch off the flame. Let it cool and set again.

Add kopra, powdered sugar, dry fruits, grated apple, cardamom powder and cinnamon powder to mawa and mix well.

Make small balls out of dough and roll into small pooris.

Now, place the stuffing on one half of the rolled dough.

Stick the sides and make a half moon by sticking the edges.

Make all gujiyas and fry them in hot oil at medium low heat till golden in colour.

Remove onto an absorbent paper and let them cool.

In a pan make sugar syrup . once it in one string consistency remove from flame and allow it to cool.

Once the syrup is cooled, put the gujiya in the syrup and soak for few minutes. Remove from the syrup and strain it. Place the gujiya on a plate and garnish the same with chopped almonds, pistachios.