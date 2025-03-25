Savour the flavours of Ugadi with chef Leo’s traditional pachadi recipe

As the vibrant festival of Ugadi approaches, it’s time to indulge in a dish that perfectly captures the essence of life itself. Ugadi Pachadi, a symbolic and flavourful delicacy, blends six unique tastes — sweet, sour, bitter, spicy, salty and tangy — each representing the different emotions and experiences of life. Chef Leo, Sous Chef at The South Place, shares his special take on this time-honoured dish, bringing together traditional ingredients to create a truly festive delight.
300g tamarind
500ml water
1 cup chopped jaggery
2 cups water
1 cup finely chopped raw mango
Neem flowers (as required)
¼ teaspoon black pepper powder (or red chilli powder as an alternative)
¼ teaspoon salt (adjust as needed)
Soak the tamarind in 500ml of water for 40 minutes to 1 hour. Squeeze to extract the pulp and set it aside.
Add 2 cups of water to the tamarind pulp.
Stir in the chopped jaggery until it fully dissolves.
Add the finely chopped raw mango. For a richer variation, include bananas, roasted chana dal, dried fruits, and grated coconut.
Mix in the neem flowers, which lend a distinctive bitterness to the dish.
Sprinkle black pepper powder or red chilli powder for a subtle kick.
Season with salt as required and blend everything well.
Traditionally, Ugadi Pachadi is offered as naivedyam (sacred offering) before serving it to loved ones.
This special dish is more than just a festive treat—it is a spiritual and cultural tradition that reminds us to embrace every facet of life with gratitude. Whether you are celebrating Ugadi at home or simply exploring new culinary experiences, chef Leo’s recipe offers an authentic taste of the festival’s rich heritage.