Savour the flavours of Ugadi with chef Leo’s traditional pachadi recipe

Soak the tamarind in 500ml of water for 40 minutes to 1 hour. Squeeze to extract the pulp and set it aside.

Mix in the neem flowers, which lend a distinctive bitterness to the dish.

Season with salt as required and blend everything well.

Traditionally, Ugadi Pachadi is offered as naivedyam (sacred offering) before serving it to loved ones.

This special dish is more than just a festive treat—it is a spiritual and cultural tradition that reminds us to embrace every facet of life with gratitude. Whether you are celebrating Ugadi at home or simply exploring new culinary experiences, chef Leo’s recipe offers an authentic taste of the festival’s rich heritage.